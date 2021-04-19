New Central Arkansas signees were revealed over the weekend with the Sugar Bears and Bears gaining one more student-athlete in addition to those already announced as signed.
Head coach Sandra Rushing and the Central Arkansas women's basketball team announced the addition of two more student-athletes to the 2021 class on Sunday, including Leah Perry.
The class bolsters a talented group from Alabama, Georgia and Texas.
The six student-athletes bring in an extensive amount of experience on the court and dedication in the classroom. The class will provide the Sugar Bears with a wide range of depth with a vast skill set.
"I'm really excited about our recruiting class," Coach Rushing said. "They have a tremendous work ethic and are great competitors. Those are two key traits in championship caliber players. I have high expectations for these young ladies and this team. We're looking forward to getting them in here and getting to work."
From Houston County High School in Kathleen, Georgia, guard/forward Skylar Bailey comes to UCA as a 2018 state and regional champion.
She was a three-time all-region member, while posting career stats of 10.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 5.0 assists per game and 4.0 steals per game.
"We are so happy to have Skylar join the Sugar Bear program,” Rushing said. “She has the ability to shoot the 3 and attack the basket. She has a great work ethic and is an amazing competitor. She is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed."
Then, it was announced that the men’s basketball team is getting a transfer.
The University of Central Arkansas Bears added a former Arkansas Razorback and DePaul Blue Demon to the basketball program on Friday.
Darious Hall of Little Rock, signed an NCAA letter of intent to transfer to UCA from DePaul.
Hall, a highly recruited 6-foot-7, 205-pounder out of Mills University Studies High School back in 2017, played in 35 games as a true freshman at Arkansas. He averaged 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds and shot 40.6 percent from 3-point range for the Razorbacks.
Hall played the past two seasons at Big East DePaul, playing in 32 games in 2019-20 and playing in 18 of 20 games with 13 starts in 2020-21, averaging 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Hall was a three-time All-State selection at Mills and led the Comets to a 31-2 record and the 5A state championship as a senior, when he was named the state tournament Most Valuable Player.
"Darious is an outstanding versatile player who will bring some very valued experience to our program,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone said. "I am so excited that he wants to finish his career as a Bear.”
