Now having to play two extra conference games than in the past, both Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams jump into Southland Conference competition Wednesday.
The road both teams took during nonconference play was likely not one that either would have liked to take.
The men’s basketball team has one win under its belt through 10 contests but have played the likes of Baylor, Georgetown, Duke, Wichita State, Utah and have its final nonconference matchup against a Marquette team that features Markus Howard, former Bear Jordan Howard’s younger brother, on Dec. 28.
Each of those teams apart from Utah made postseason play of some kind whether in the National Invitational Tournament or NCAA Tournament last season.
The Bears lone win of nonconference season thus far came against Division III crosstown foe Hendrix College in a 71-51 win at the Farris Center.
More recently, UCA lost against a Pepperdine team that has played in close losses to Pac 12 opponents USC and Arizona.
The Bears are also currently without head coach Russ Pennell as he is on leave for personal reasons as a rumor explaining Pennell and UCA had parted ways Monday was shot down by athletic director Brad Teague.
The Bears have also been operating without junior guard DeAndre Jones, who left Nov. 17’s 76-56 loss to Little Rock with an injury.
Jones was UCA’s leading assist man with 21, but has since been surpassed by juniors Hayden Koval (24) and Rylan Bergersen (23) in his absence.
Koval leads the team in blocks by a wide margin with 35, while sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud leads the team in points per game with 15.1 and rebounds per game with 6.5.
Despite the tough nonconference record, voters for the Southland Conference preseason polls picked the Bears to finish fifth in the regular season.
Their first opponent for conference play, the University of the Incarnate Word, was selected to finish last in the preseason polls.
The Cardinals sit at 3-7 with wins against Division III opponents Texas Lutheran, Trinity (Texas) and NAIA member University of St. Francis.
Freshman guard Keaston Willis leads the team in scoring with 10.6 points per game, while freshman forward Miszkiewicz leads the team in rebounds with 8.1 rebounds per game.
Freshman guard Drew Lutz leads the team in assists with 26.
The Bears and Cardinals are set to do battle in the Farris Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of Education Day.
The Sugar Bears will jumpstart conference play Wednesday as well, but will travel to San Antonio, Texas, for the Southland opener.
During nonconference season, the Sugar Bears went 4-5 with losses to typical powerhouses Tennessee and Texas A&M.
UCA is riding a two-game winning streak with wins over NAIA opponents Crowley’s Ridge College and Central Baptist College.
The Sugar Bears are led in scoring by junior guard Savannah Walker with 8.9 points per game, while junior forward Hannah Lanhi leads the team in rebounds with 5.3 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Taylor Sells leads the team in assists with 24.
Incarnate Word is sitting at 3-4 with wins over Division II opponent Texas A&M International, Division III opponents Schreiner University and St. Thomas.
Among Cardinal losses are former Southland school University of Texas at San Antonio, Colorado State and Kansas State.
Senior guard Imani Robinson leads UIW in scoring at 10.4 points per game, while junior guard Kara Speer is leading the team in rebounds with 7.4 points per game. Speer is also leading the team in assists with 13.
The Sugar Bears were picked to finish sixth in the Southland Conference preseason polls, while UIW was selected to finish last.
The Sugar Bears and Cardinals square off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.
