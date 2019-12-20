Bears, Sugar Bears continue conference play against Corpus Christi

After both teams picked up their first Southland Conference wins of the season Wednesday over Incarnate Word, both Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams are back at it Saturday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The men are back home to continue a two-game home stand after beating Incarnate Word 88-82 in the SLC opener Wednesday at the Farris Center.
The Bears (2-9, 1-0 SLC) were without starting junior point guard DeAndre Jones and head coach Russ Pennell as Jones is out for Saturday’s contest against the Islanders for an injury and Pennell has taken an indefinite leave of absence.
According to assistant coach Matt Scherbenske, Jones will likely have to wait until the Jan. 2 game against Houston Baptist to return.
But, without Jones, the Bears were able to come back from a 41-33 halftime deficit to knock off the Cardinals in overtime backed by sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud’s 26 points and 13 rebounds and junior forward Jared Chatham’s career-high 23 points, as well as junior center Hayden Koval’s 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.
Fittingly, Kayouloud leads the Bears in points, averaging 16.1 to go along with a team-leading 7.1 rebounds per game.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen leads the team in assists, while Koval leads the team by a country mile with 39.
Both Koval and Kayouloud lead the team in steals with 10.
The Islanders (4-7, 0-1 SLC) are coming off a 64-58 road loss to Nicholls State that saw a 41-27 TAMCC lead falter in the second half after registering just 17 points to the Colonels’ 37.
Junior guard Myles Smith was the lone player to score in double figures in that game, leading all scorers with 18.
Neither team shot well in the game with Corpus Christi hitting just a third of its shots, while Nicholls State barely eclipsed the Islanders at 36.9%.
Smith leads TAMCC in points, averaging 15.3, while senior guard Jashawn Talton-Thomas leads the team in rebounds with 7.5 per game.
Talton-Thomas also leads the team in assists with 32, while senior forward Elijah Schmidt leads the team in steals with 12 as well as blocks with seven.
Prior to the season, the Islanders were projected to finish eighth in the conference standings, three spots behind UCA.
The Bears and Islanders tip off at 1 p.m. in the Farris Center
On the women’s side of things, the Sugar Bears (5-5, 1-0 SLC) conclude their short two-game Texas road trip with a conference contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (7-3, 1-0 SLC) also at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Both teams notched their first conference wins Wednesday with UCA beating Incarnate Word, while Corpus Christi beat Nicholls State.
The Sugar Bears win was a signature defensive game from coach Sandra Rushing’s UCA squad.
The Sugar Bears held the Cardinals to just nine made field goals all game in a 47-37 win in San Antonio, Texas.
Senior guard Taylor Sells and junior forward Hannah Langhi led the team in points with 12 in the win.
Sells is narrowly leading the team in points ahead of Langhi at 8.8 per game.
Sells is also leading the team in assists with 24, while Langhi leads the team in rebounds at 5.3 per game, as well as blocks with eight.
Sophomore guard Romola Dominguez leads the team in steals with 11.
The Sugar Bears are riding a three-game winning streak.
The Islanders are also riding a three-game winning streak with the most recent win coming against Nicholls State at home in a 55-49 win.
Corpus Christi held Nicholls State to just 32.7% shooting during the game in the win, while three Islanders reached double figures.
Senior guard Emma Young led with 14 points, followed by senior Alexes Bryant’s 12 and senior forward Tiara Matthews’ 10.
For the season senior guard Dalesia Booth leads the team in scoring at 13 per game, while Bryant leads the team in rebounds with 7.4 per game and blocks at 16.
Young leads the team in assists, while Booth also lead the team in steals with 16.
Corpus Christi was picked to finish fourth in the conference in the preseason polls, while UCA was picked sixth.
The game will tip off at 1 p.m. in Corpus Christi, Texas.
