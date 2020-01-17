Bears, Sugar Bears head south to take on Colonels

After Wednesday’s losses, the Central Arkansas Bears and Sugar Bears now find themselves looking to change the momentum of recent performances.
For the Bears (5-13, 4-3 Southland Conference) split their two-game homestead with a 89-82 win over Sam Houston State, and then lost a close one to Stephen F. Austin on a Lumberjacks free throw with two seconds left.
For the UCA men, the road doesn’t get any easier.
The Bears played the Bearkats when they had one conference loss, and then with SFA’s win over UCA on Wednesday, the Lumberjacks now are in sole possession of first place in the SLC.
If that weren’t bad enough, the Bears now travel to Nicholls State, where the Colonels are pretty good at home.
Nicholls (11-7, 5-2 SLC) boasts a 6-1 record when playing on its home floor and its strong play in conference has allowed it to be in the top four in terms of conference record.
The Colonels lone conference losses were to 4-1 Abilene Christian and 4-3 Northwestern State.
The Abilene loss was by 18 points, but the Northwestern State loss was by one.
Unlike UCA’s one-point loss Wednesday, Nicholls fell on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, which pushed the Demons over the Colonels.
The Bears were without starting junior point guard and the program’s all-time assist leader DeAndre Jones after he was injured near the end of last Saturday’s SHSU game.
UCA interim head coach said Jones’ timetable to get back shouldn’t be long.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen enters the game as the Bears’ leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 53.
Junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals, while junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in blocks with 60 as well as rebounds per game at 6.9.
Nicholls is led in scoring by senior Dexter McClanahan’s 15.1 points per game, while sophomore forward Warith Alatishe leads the team in rebounds per game at 8.8 and blocks with 24.
Junior guard Kevin Johnson leads the team in assist with 65 and steals with 35.
Saturday’s game between the two teams is scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m. after the women’s game tips off at 1 p.m.
The Sugar Bears (7-9, 3-4 SLC) have definitely seen better days as it is currently on a three-game losing streak which has been book-ended by giving up a program record for points in a Southland game in a 102-41 loss to Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday in Nacogdoches, Texas.
UCA women’s basketball coach Sandra Rushing did not mince her words again after that loss, saying “We need to go back and evaluate, recommit, check our hearts and see if we want to put on the Sugar Bear uniform… We can make excuses all day long — but you have to show up and at least compete. And if you’re not going to compete, you’re not putting that uniform on. We’re going to have open tryouts next week — because we can go out in the student body and get kids who can give up a hundred points and score as many as we did tonight.”
Regardless of whether or not the Sugar Bears players are ready to compete or not, another team stands in their way.
Nicholls has had a rough go of things all season, going 4-12 overall and 1-6 in SLC play.
The lone conference win was a two-point victory was over Southeastern Louisiana on Jan. 11.
The Colonels followed that up with a 58-54 loss Wednesday to Northwestern State.
The Sugar Bears’ leading scorer is senior Taylor Sells, who is averaging 9.3 points per game, while also leading the team in assists with 40.
She shares the team lead with three other Sugar Bears for steals with junior forward Hannah Langhi, sophomore guard Romola Dominguez and junior forward Ayanna Trigg.
Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.8 and blocks with 13.
Senior forward Chrystal Ezechukwu leads Nicholls in scoring with 12.2 points per game, as well as leading the team in rebounds per game with 7.2 and blocks with 17.
Senior guard Tykeria Williams leads the team in assists with 67 and steals with 38.
This game is scheduled to tip-off at 1 p.m. before the men’s game Saturday in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.