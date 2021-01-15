The University of Central Arkansas Bears return home to the Farris Center on Saturday looking to get back in the win column.
The Bears (3-9, 2-2 Southland Conference) will host the Nicholls Colonels at 4 p.m. following the women's game at 1 p.m.
The Bears, after opening the Southland Conference season with a 2-0 mark, have dropped consecutive games to two of the league favorites, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin. The Colonels (5-5, 3-1 SLC), after losing their SLC opener, are riding a three-game winning streak after victories over Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana and Northwestern State, teams with a combined three SLC wins.
The Bears and Colonels will be meeting for the 29th time, with Nicholls holding a 17-11 series advantage.
However, UCA is 7-6 in games played at the Farris Center, including last year's 84-65 victory on Feb. 22, which earned a season split. In that game, UCA guard Rylan Bergersen scored a game-high 25 points as the Bears shot 53.8% from the field for the game.
The Bears ran out to a 41-18 halftime lead by holding the Colonels to just eight field goals and 24.2% shooting in the first half.
Nicholls won the first meeting 79-72 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, in January by overcoming a 13-point halftime deficit and outscoring UCA 49-29 in the final 20 minutes. UCA was led by point guard DeAndre Jones with 26 points, going 6 for 7 from 3-point range as UCA made 11 of 21 threes for the game. The Colonels got 24 points from Elvis Harvey and 20 from Little Rock native Andre Jones.
The Bears and Colonels have split the past four meetings after a three-game winning streak by Nicholls in 2017-18.
Bergersen, a senior from Boise, Idaho, leads the Bears in scoring, averaging 17.3 points per game. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games he has played this season, 16 consecutive games dating back to last season and 26 of his last 27 games. Bergersen also leads the Bears in assists at 4.0 per game.
Sophomore Khaleem Bennett, who has started the past eight games and averaged 14.2 points over the past five games, has been a spark for the Bears, both offensively and defensively, as has senior Jared Chatham (8.1 points per game), who is UCA's leading rebounder (5.5) and has a pair of double-doubles.
The Colonels are led by junior guard Ty Gordon who is averaging 14.4 points and 3.9 assists per game. Najee Garvin, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward, is next at 13.0 points and a team-best 7.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the conference.
Nicholls is coming off a 76-66 road victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Defensively, the Colonels held the Demons to just 38.7% shooting overall and 20% (4 of 20) from 3-point range. Garvin topped Nicholls with 19 points, followed by Gordon with 17 (and 11 rebounds and eight assists) and Jones with 13.
The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3 with Justin Acri.
Sugar Bears
The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team plays its final game of a three-game homestand against Nicholls in the Farris Center on Saturday.
The Sugar Bears will need someone to step-up on the offensive end of the court with UCA's leading scorer, Jalisa Outlaw, out. In the last contest, Romola Dominguez was the only Sugar Bear in double-digits with 12 points. Lucy Ibeh leads active players with 8.6 points per game. She has a team-high 56 rebounds and a team-high 20 steals. Savanna Walker is second with 6.1 points per game, second on the team in assists with 19, and second in steals with 10. Briana Trigg is second on the team with 55 rebounds and is averaging 5.0 rebounds per game. Tori Lasker leads the Sugar Bears with 25 assists and is averaging 4.0 points per game. Jayla Cody has a team-high five blocks and has chipped in with 28 points. As a team, UCA is tied for 53rd in the NCAA with 147 free-throws made, which is fifth in the conference.
UCA leads the overall series with Nicholls, 17-10, and the Sugar Bears are 8-4 in Conway. However, the Colonels have won three of the last four matchups, including a 67-58 victory in Conway in the last meeting.
Nicholls is led by Chelsea Cain who is averaging 16.5 points per game and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game. Cain is tied for 29th in the NCAA with 49 free-throws made and is tied for first in the Southland. Anna McKendree leads the Colonels with 35 assists and is second on the team with 23 steals. Terris McKay has a team-high 26 steals. As a team, Nicholls is tied for 16th in the NCAA with 113 steals and force opponents to an average of 20.9 turnovers per game, which is tied for 24th in the NCAA.
Radio broadcast will begin 20 minutes prior to tip. The game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. tip and will be the first game of a men's and women's doubleheader.
