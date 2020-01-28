Both Central Arkansas basketball teams couldn’t escape the Farris Center last Saturday against Abilene Christian, but look to rebound Wednesday against Southeastern Louisiana.
The Bears (5-15, 4-5 Southland Conference) fell quickly into a 6-0 hole with 15:38 left in the first quarter against Abilene Christian before bouncing back to score 16 unanswered points in 5:37.
Just over two minutes into halftime that lead dissipated and the battled until UCA took a nine-point lead with 6:19 left in the game.
With 34 seconds left in the game, ACU pulled within one.
The Bears missed a couple free throws down the stretch and fell victim to some questionable calls, or non-calls.
Then, the game was pushed into overtime, which the Wildcats eventually left with a 70-69 win.
It was the second time in the Bears’ last three games that they fell in one-point losses, falling to Stephen F. Austin 77-76 on Jan. 15.
UCA also lost to Nicholls State in a game that was sandwiched between the two losses.
That makes three losses in a row for the Bears as they have fallen into a seventh-place tie with Northwestern State.
The Bears welcome a Southeastern Louisiana team that is currently on the outside of the SLC Tournament playoff picture with 11 games left in conference play.
There is still plenty of time for both teams to either climb higher or get back into the playoff picture.
As for SLU (6-14, 3-6 SLC), they’ve had an up and down conference season, with more downs than ups.
The Lions started conference play Dec. 18 with a 79-73 overtime loss at Lamar and then lost two nonconference games against Ole Miss and Oklahoma State and finally lost the conference home-opener to SFA 82-71.
SLU then beat Texas-A&M-Corpus Christi at home, lost a pair of games to Sam Houston State and Nicholls before beating Corpus Christi a second time in two weeks, sweeping the season series.
The Lions then lost back-to-back games against Abilene Christian and McNeese State before an 84-81 win over Northwestern State last Saturday.
Sophomore forward Ty Brewer leads the Lions in points per game with 17.3, while also leading the team in rebounds per game with 8.1.
Senior guard Von Julien leads the team in assists with 99 as well as steals with 25, while junior forward Maxwell Starwood leads the team in blocks with seven.
The Bears are led by both junior guards DeAndre Jones and Rylan Bergersen’s 14.7 points per game, while Bergersen leads the team in assists with 58.
Junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in blocks with 71 as well as rebounds per game with 7.2.
Junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals with 17.
The game will tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Farris Center.
The Sugar Bears (8-10, 4-5 SLC) found themselves hanging with third-place ACU in the first quarter, but had a difficult second quarter, eventually falling behind by 22 by halftime.
UCA won the second half, but the hole dug was already too deep by that point, which led to the loss.
For the Lady Lions (7-11, 4-5 SLC), after starting 2-2 in conference play, SLU then went on a three-game losing streak.
The Lady Lions followed that up with a two-game winning streak in the last two games and now sit tied with the Sugar Bears in conference standings.
SLU is led in scoring by senior guard Celica Sterling’s 13.7 points per game, while junior forward Caitlyn Williams leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game as well as in blocks with 16.
Freshman guard Alexius Horne leads the team in assists with 61 as well as steals with 33.
UCA is led by senior guard Taylor Sells’ 9.7 points per game as well as her 44 assists.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.8, blocks with 17 and steals with 18.
The Sugar Bears and Lady Lions tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Hammond, Louisiana.
