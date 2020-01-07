Bears, Sugar Bears look to continue strong start to conference play against UNO

The start of Southland Conference play has been beneficial for the Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball teams as both have started 3-1.
The men started conference play with three tightly-contested games as they beat the University of Incarnate Word by six to open conference season, beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by four and lost in overtime to Houston Baptist by four.
More recently, the Bears (4-11, 3-1 SLC) beat McNeese State by 10, but could have easily been a larger deficit as the Cowboys climbed back into the game a bit toward the end of the game.
During the four-game span, junior point guard DeAndre Jones returned from an ankle injury and has averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds in the two games he’s been back.
But, sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud has been limited in minutes in the last two games.
Prior to those two games, Kayouloud was UCA’s leading scorer as well as rebounder.
Since then, he’s been overtaken as the leading scorer by junior guard Rylan Bergersen at 13.7 points per game and junior center Hayden Koval has taken over in rebounds per game at 6.7.
Bergersen also leads the team in assists with 41, Koval leads the team in blocks with 55 and junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals with 13.
In the most recent game against McNeese State, Jones passed his coach Russ Pennell for the all-time lead in program assists as his first assist gave him the program record.
The assist gave Jones 342, passing Pennell’s 341.
Jones registered eight more assists in the game to give him 350 and that number is going to climb as long as Jones stays healthy as he has a majority of his junior season as well as his senior season left to play.
The Bears will now play the preseason conference favorite University of New Orleans at 7 p.m. Wednesday in New Orleans.
The Privateers (4-10, 0-4 SLC) haven’t gotten off to the start they would have liked as they are winless in four SLC contests.
UNO dropped two pre-Christmas games to Abilene Christian by six and Sam Houston State by eight.
Then, two post-New Year’s Day losses to Lamar and Stephen F. Austin leaves the Privateers desperate for a win.
Senior guard Bryson Robinson leads UNO in points per game at 17.4, sophomore forward Gerrale Gates leads the team in rebounds per game at 5.8, junior guard Lamont Berzat leads the team in assists with 41, junior guard Troy Green leads the team in steals with 20 and senior forward Jaylen Key leads the team in blocks with 11.
The Bears and Privateers tip off at 7 p.m.
The Sugar Bears (7-6, 3-1 SLC) have had two low-scoring affairs to start conference play, scoring just 47 points across the first two games.
UCA managed one win across those two games as Incarnate Word only managed 37 points in the conference-opening game.
The Sugar Bears followed those two games up with a pair of high-scoring — by UCA women’s basketball standards — as they scored 63 and 70 across the two wins.
Now, UCA starts a two-game homestand against the University of New Orleans on Wednesday.
The Privateers (6-7, 2-2 SLC) are riding a three-game winning streak after dropping the first two games of conference play.
After losing to Abilene Christian (76-62) and Sam Houston State (78-46), UNO followed that up with a 79-73 nonconference win over North Dakota and then a pair of wins over Lamar and Stephen F. Austin.
The Privateers look to continue the win streak against the Sugar Bears in the Farris Center in Conway.
UCA senior guard Taylor Sells leads the team in points per game at 9.9 and assists with 33.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.6, steals with 14 and blocks with 10.
UNO senior guard Rehema Franklin leads the team in points per game at 12.9, senior forward Asia Woods leads the team in rebounds per game at 6.6, junior guard Dionjhae Thomas leads the team in assists with 30 and senior forward Whitley Larry leads the team in steals with 26 and blocks with 23.
The Sugar Bears and Privateers tip off at 7 p.m. in the Farris Center.
