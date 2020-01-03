Both Central Arkansas basketball teams are back in action Saturday as the men host McNeese State and the women are in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to play McNeese State.
Both UCA (3-11, 2-1 Southland Conference) and McNeese State (5-8, 0-2 SLC) men’s teams both have a shorter break between games than the normal Wednesday/Saturday schedule as both teams played Thursday and have a two-day turnaround.
The Bears dropped an overtime game to previous winless Houston Baptist and McNeese dropped to 0-2 in conference play after falling 94-75 to Sam Houston State.
UCA’s loss to HBU was the first SLC loss of the conference season.
The Bears picked up a pair of home wins to begin conference play with wins over the University of the Incarnate Word and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Since then, UCA has gotten blown out 106-54 in the final nonconference game against Marquette and the loss to the Huskies.
The Cowboys followed a three-game winning streak with a two-game losing streak to begin conference play, starting with an 81-73 loss at home against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 21 and then the loss to SHSU on Thursday.
The Bears were fortunate to get back junior point guard DeAndre Jones in the HBU game.
It was his first game action since Nov. 17 and he came back in style scoring 21 points, grabbing six rebounds, dishing six assists and two steals.
UCA is led by sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud in points per game with 15.5, rebounds per game with 6.9, while junior guard Rylan Bergersen leads the team in assists with 36.
Junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in blocks with 50.
Senior forward Sha’Markus Kennedy narrowly leads McNeese State in points per game with 15.9, leading junior guard Dru Kuxhausen, who is scoring 15.8 points per game.
Kennedy is also leading the team in rebounds per game at 8.8 and blocks with 35.
Junior guard A.J. Lawson leads the team in assists with 45 and sophomore guard Trey Johnson leads the team in steals with 17.
Down in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the Sugar Bears are visiting McNeese State.
UCA (6-6, 2-1 SLC) didn’t show many kinks after not playing a game in 11 days from the Dec. 21 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the Jan. 1 win over Houston Baptist.
The Sugar Bears were dominant on the boards and on the defensive end of the floor as UCA out-rebounded the Huskies 44-29 and held HBU to 30.9% shooting.
The win over HBU was the second win of the young conference season.
The Cowgirls (3-8, 0-2 SLC) have played just two conference games as it has been blown out by SFA 82-51 and by SHSU 92-59 on the road.
Senior guard Taylor Sells leads the Sugar Bears with 8.9 points per game and assists with 29, while junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.5 and blocks with nine.
Sophomore guard Romola Dominguez leads the team in steals with 12.
Sophomore guard Callie Maddox leads McNeese in points per game with 12.3 and blocks with six, while senior Damilola Balogun leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.9.
Sophomore guard leads the Cowgirls in assists with 31 and steals with 15.
Both games will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday with the men’s game at the Farris Center.
