After a week off, both UCA men’s and women’s basketball teams are clamoring for wins at home Saturday in the Farris Center.
Coming off a three-game losing streak as well as giving up the most points the program since moving to Division I competition, the Sugar Bears (8-9, 4-4 Southland Conference) answered with a 53-46 win over Nicholls State.
The Sugar Bears got off to a good start to conference play with a 3-1 start, but then went on the three-game skid, losing 67-47 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 49-37 to New Orleans and 102-41 to Stephen F. Austin.
That 53-46 win over Nicholls was a strong shooting night for UCA as the Sugar Bears made 22 of 47 shots, good for 46.8%, while hitting 4 of 10 3-pointers, which increased their conference 3-point makes from three to seven in one game.
It was a game that UCA dominated just about ever facet of the game, outrebounding Nicholls 41-26 as well as holding the Colonels to 25.9% shooting from the field.
Where the Sugar Bears struggled was letting Nicholls get to line, as the Colonels shot 17 of 22, while UCA hit just 5 of 6.
The Sugar Bears will have to repeat that shooting and defensive performance as they face the preseason conference favorite in Abilene Christian (14-2, 6-1 SLC).
The Wildcats have only lost twice this season, once to the University of Oklahoma and a conference loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Jan. 11.
The Wildcats are led in scoring by senior guard Breanna Wright’s 15.9 points per game, as well as her team-high 76 assists and 36 steals.
Senior guard Dominique Golightly leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.1, while junior forward Alyssa Adams leads the team in blocks with 13.
The Sugar Bears are led in scoring by senior guard Taylor Sells’ 9.0 points per game.
She also leads the team in assists with 40, while junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.9, steals with 16 and blocks with 16.
This game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center, preceding the men’s game at 3 p.m.
Getting off to a two-game winning streak to start conference play, the UCA men (5-14, 4-4 SLC) have since went 2-4 in conference play, including the most recent two-game skid.
On Jan. 15, the Bears lost a close one against Stephen F. Austin at home in a 77-76 game that was decided by an SFA free throw with two seconds on the clock.
Then, the Bears saw a 17-point lead dissipate in a 79-72 road loss to Nicholls State on Jan. 18 in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
UCA got junior guard and the program’s all-time assist leader DeAndre Jones back after he missed the SFA game after injuring his ankle at the end of the Sam Houston State win on Jan. 11.
But his 26-point, seven rebound, seven assists effort couldn’t propel the Bears to victory.
With the most recent skid, UCA now sits in a tie for sixth place with Northwestern State.
Looking ahead is an Abilene Christian (10-8, 5-2 SLC) team that just picked up its second conference loss in an overtime affair against Sam Houston State on Wednesday.
Prior to that loss, the Wildcats beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-56 and Southeastern Louisiana 76-55.
That followed an 88-84 loss to McNeese State at home on Jan. 8.
The Bears beat those Cowboys 79-69 on Jan. 4.
But, that’s really the end of the good news on common opponents.
ACU and UCA have both played Pepperdine, New Orleans, SHSU, Wichita State and Nicholls State.
UCA lost to Pepperdine 92-79, lost to New Orleans 86-78, beat SHSU 89-82, lost to Wichita State 95-69 and lost to Nicholls 79-72.
ACU lost to Pepperdine 73-69, beat New Orleans 77-71, lost to SHSU 82-76 in overtime, lost to Wichita State 84-66 and beat Nicholls 79-61.
Both teams lost to nonconference opponents Pepperdine and Wichita State, while the Bears beat SHSU and the Wildcats beat New Orleans and Nicholls.
ACU is led in scoring by senior guard Payten Ricks, who is averaging 13.2 points per game as well as steals with 45.
Sophomore forward Joe Pleasant leads the team in rebounds per game with 4.7, while sophomore guard Damien Daniels leads the team in assists with 63 and junior center Kolton Kohl leads the team in blocks with 14.
Jones leads the UCA in points per game with 15.0 in limited action, while junior guard Rylan Bergersen leads the team in assists with 55.
Junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals with 15 and junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.9 as well as blocks with 64.
The men tip-off at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Farris Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.