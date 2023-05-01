x

The Central Arkansas Bears celebrate after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville earlier this season. The Bears swept Jacksonville State last weekend to win the ASUN conference title.

 Amity Lemmer/UCA Sports Information

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Clinching its first regular season title as members of the ASUN, the No. 23 Central Arkansas softball team used early runs and a stellar defensive finish to cap a three-game sweep of Jacksonville State, securing its 19th conference win of the season. Central Arkansas claimed the 4-3 victory after holding the Gamecocks without a run for the final four innings.

Holding on through the final inning, the Bears (36-9, 19-2 ASUN) earned their first league regular season in program history with the Sunday victory. Central Arkansas claimed an ASUN West title last season, and finished second in the Southland in 2021, but finally sealed the deal on the regular season title in 2023 after sweeping the Gamecocks.

