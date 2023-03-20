Finishing off a three-game series against North Florida, the Bears opened ASUN play with a sweep of the Ospreys, putting together a double-digit win on Sunday. Similar to game two, the bats of Central Arkansas could not be stopped, and the Bears punched a season-high four home runs.

The win improves the softball team to 18-7 on the year, now 3-0 in conference games. Jordan Johnson picked up her eighth win of the season, allowing just two hits on the day. In two games in the series, Johnson allowed just four hits and two runs across 12.0 innings of work.

