JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A late home run carried the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to a 6-5 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears and a sweep of their ASUN series on Sunday at Jim Case Stadium.
The Bears (21-29, 12-15) had tied the game with two runs in the seventh inning when sophomore second baseman Tanner Leonard his hit second home run of the series. Kolby Johnson then knocked in Drew Sturgeon, who was hit by a pitch, to tie it at 5-5.
But the Gamecocks got their 11th home run of the weekend in the eighth inning, this one from designated hitter Carson Crowe, to put JSU back in front. UCA got a baserunner, Sturgeon on a single, in the ninth but could not tie it.
The Bears grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sturgeon was hit by a pitch, moved to second on Mason King's sacrifice bunt, then advanced to third and scored on a throwing error. The Gamecocks (25-25, 18-9) responded in a big way with five runs in the fourth inning, including consecutive home runs, to go up 5-1.
In the fifth, the Bears closed the gap with two runs on a two-run base hit by King that scored Sturgeon and Kade Seldomridge.
King finished 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, while Sturgeon scored three of UCA's five runs. Leonard was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Bears will play their final mid-week non-conference game on Tuesday night, taking on the Little Rock Trojans at 6 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. UCA's final home series will begin Thursday night, with Senior Day activities set for Saturday at noon at Bear Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.