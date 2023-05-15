JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — A late home run carried the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to a 6-5 victory over the University of Central Arkansas Bears and a sweep of their ASUN series on Sunday at Jim Case Stadium.

The Bears (21-29, 12-15) had tied the game with two runs in the seventh inning when sophomore second baseman Tanner Leonard his hit second home run of the series. Kolby Johnson then knocked in Drew Sturgeon, who was hit by a pitch, to tie it at 5-5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.