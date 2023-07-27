The Central Arkansas Bears, which finished 5-6 a year ago, have the nucleus for a really good team this year after earning a share of the first, and only, ASUN conference championship.

UCA tied Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky for the top spot but did not make the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. This year, the Bears will be playing in a combined conference of the ASUN and the Western Athletic Conference for football only. It will be called the United Athletic Conference with the following schools: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, UCA, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

