The Central Arkansas Bears, which finished 5-6 a year ago, have the nucleus for a really good team this year after earning a share of the first, and only, ASUN conference championship.
UCA tied Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky for the top spot but did not make the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. This year, the Bears will be playing in a combined conference of the ASUN and the Western Athletic Conference for football only. It will be called the United Athletic Conference with the following schools: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, UCA, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Utah Tech.
“It’s a good thing because we’ve got a permanent home,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We’ve got a familiarity with a lot of the teams in it. Some of the Texas schools were in the Southland Conference when we were playing in the Southland. All the ASUN teams we played the last two years made the move with us to the United Athletic Conference as well. We’re excited about it. I think it’s a good league as far as football programs go.
“There’s a lot of tradition, a lot of teams that are like minded with growth and where they want to be eventually. I think it’s nothing but a positive, and we’re excited about the opportunity to be a part of a new conference that has high ambitions and goals. We look forward to being a big part of the growth within this conference.”
The Bears will play six conference games – Sept. 23 at home against Abilene Christian, Sept. 30 at Southern Utah, Oct. 28 at home for homecoming against Tarleton State, Nov. 4 at North Alabama, Nov. 11 at home against Eastern Kentucky and Nov. 18 at Austin Peay.
While Stephen F. Austin is a fellow UAC member, the game Oct. 14 in Conway was already on the schedule before the UAC was formed and will be a non-conference game for the Bears.
“We’re going to Southern Utah for the first time,” Brown said. “That will be a new trip for us. There will be some growing pains with that because we’re not familiar with that trip. We also get to host some really talented teams. Eastern Kentucky is probably the No. 1 in the conference. Getting them at home is huge. Obviously, knowing what Stephen F. Austin has and knowing how good Austin Peay was last year – those will be tough games as well.”
The Bears have a tough non-conference schedule as usual for an FCS school. They open the season Sept. 2 at Oklahoma State, which finished the 2022 season 7-6.
“Any time you get to play a Power 5 team like Oklahoma State, that’s a big deal for your program,” Brown said. “It’s a financial game for us. Just recruiting-wise, we recruited a lot of these young men, telling them they would get a chance to play against the best. So, to go play one of the premiere Big 12 programs in the country is an opportunity that you don’t take lightly. We’re going to go over there and swing our shot and see what happens.”
Brown said OSU coach Mike Gundy is an outstanding coach.
“He’s one of the longest-tenured football coaches in the country,” Brown said. “He does a great job over there. It’s an easy trip for our fans to go an experience an atmosphere like that. We’re looking forward to that.”
The Bears also have a trip to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Sept. 16.
“They’ve won nine national championships in the last decade and a half,” Brown said of the Bison. “That’s going to be a challenge in itself as well.”
UCA played the Bison inside the Fargodome during the 2020 Covid season, losing 38-29.
“We’ve got a tough schedule,” Brown said. “Obviously, it’s one that we’re excited about. We love challenges. But, again, we’ve got to put our best foot forward each week that we play football to have a chance to win.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.