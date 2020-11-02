Almost immediately, the Central Arkansas Bears collectively had the wind blown out of them in Saturday’s 52-10 homecoming win over Division II Missouri Western State University.
Sophomore Griffon return man Trey Vaval had just taken the opening kickoff 66 yards to the UCA 32 when sophomore running back Jared Scott followed, breaking a 15-yard run for a first down.
At the end of the play, the breath had been knocked out of Estes Stadium as another fallen Bear was down on the purple and gray turf.
Junior linebacker Dre Matthews, UCA’s second leading tackler and quarterback of the defense, was down.
Trainers rushed out and an inflatable cast had to be applied to Matthews’ left leg.
Matthews was soon rolled out of the stadium and went on his way to Conway Regional for evaluation and treatment for what Bears coach Nathan Brown said was a dislocated knee.
“Dre injured his knee,” he said. “He dislocated his knee, not his kneecap. It was his actual knee. It was a serious deal. They put it back in place, and immediately got him over to Conway Regional.”
Shortly after answering that question in the postgame press conference, Brown received a text from Matthews saying he was doing fine, but Brown said Matthews is likely done for the year.
The blow had been dealt to UCA.
Four plays later, Scott punched it in for MWSU.
The Griffons then forced a three-and-out on the Bears.
Then, MWSU moved the chains 26 yards down the field on its second play from scrimmage, but from there, UCA regained confidence.
“It was a weird start,” Brown said. “You give up a big return like that. He’s a good return guy. He’s special. We knew if we let him get loose, he had the speed to make you hurt. Then, turn around and lose probably your best linebacker to what is really a catastrophic injury. An injury that is going to end his season. It took our guys almost a second to catch their wind. You give up a play like that and then lose one of your better players, it’s deflating.
“We’re all human and it took them a play or two to get their wits about them. Coach (Chad) Williams got them on the sideline and defensively, I thought they played phenomenal the rest of the game. Offensively, we were able to capitalize on several opportunities. We took their best shot early, especially after losing Dre, but I thought our guys responded in that situation.”
From that point on, the Bears defense let the Griffons past the 50-yard line just once for the remainder of the first half.
Meanwhile, the offense was pinned at its 1.
Senior running back Kierre Crossley broke a 28-yard run to get UCA out of the shadow of its end zone and the Bears started rolling.
Junior quarterback Breylin Smith connected with sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson for a 71-yard touchdown —the longest of Hudson’s career – in which Hudson soared over the Griffon defensive back and trotted into the end zone after a staredown of the MWSU defender.
The play was featured on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown show called, “You Got Mossed,” referring to former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss.
On the next drive, UCA was pinned deep once again, this time from its 7 when five players later, Smith and Hudson connected once again on a bomb downfield for 56 yards and a score.
There was no turning back for the Bears in front of their homecoming Halloween crowd as they made the game quite frightening for Griffon fans, coaches and players.
Smith and junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham connected on a 32-yard touchdown as Winningham got past the lone defender covering him.
The Griffons threw man coverage at UCA on the outside, which allowed for the Bears’ talented receivers to get past the defense.
“They did play a lot of man,” Smith said. “With the guys that we have with Lujuan and Tyler, I have full confidence in those guys. If you give them a chance, they’re going to win most of the time. There were a couple of times that I didn’t give them chances, but every time they had a chance to make a play, they did. My confidence in those guys are really high. Even up front, guys stepping up and making plays. Giving me time to throw it. That was huge for us today.”
UCA continued to pour it on from there as three Bears scored their first collegiate touchdown.
Sophomore defensive end Logan Jessup scored his first when freshman defensive back TaMuarion Wilson popped the ball loose from Scott’s arms into Jessup’s arms.
Jessup took it 26 yards for his first score.
“I think they went counter to the boundary,” Jessup said. “TaMuarion Wilson gave him a great hit, the ball popped loose and it came right to me. I caught it and it was nothing but open field. I was fortunate to being where I was. I think that goes back to coach Williams and pursue drills and being around the ball.”
Sophomore tight end Austin Eldridge, who has filled in for three injured tight ends ahead of him on the depth chart, scored on a 4-yard pass in the flat.
Then, redshirt freshman Marshun Douglas broke a 67-yard touchdown run for the last score of the game.
“Austin is one of those guys that has had to step up with other guys going down,” Smith said. “His work ethic and him being able to step in and help us play in how he plays the game. I’ve really enjoyed being able to be out there with him. Seeing him catch that touchdown today. We were talking earlier in the drive, I threw it to Lujuan and he thought he was open. I told him, ‘I got you. Don’t fall asleep on me.’ For him to get that touchdown, that was great. Even seeing Marshun break that long one, I was running down the sideline going to tackle him. That was really cool to see.”
Smith was efficient on the day, completing 17 of 23 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns. His fifth touchdown went to Winningham for 21 yards.
The Bears also broke the century mark in rushing, something they have done just six times since the start of the 2019 season.
However, UCA didn’t just get over 100 yards rushing, they blew past that mark, rushing for 235 yards, led by Douglas’ 97.
The Bears have the week off before getting another shot at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 14 at The Stripes. Kickoff for that game is set for 3 p.m.
