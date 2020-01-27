The Central Arkansas tennis team nearly ended their losing streak on Friday as it fell 4-3 to the Austin Peay Governors (1-1) at the Burns Park Tennis Center.
The Bears (1-4) entered singles play with a 1-0 advantage, but were unable to capitalize as the Governors took four of the six courts. AUSTIN PEAY 4, UCA 3 SINGLES - Down 1-0, the Governors quickly grabbed the 2-1 advantage after sweeps at the No. 6 and No. 3 court.
The Bears made it interesting after sophomore Fuka Nonoyama defeated sophomore Danielle Morris 6-2, 7-5 to tie it at 2-all, but Austin Peay took courts 1 and 4 to secure the win.
Sophomore Mei Ishimura concluded the day with a gritty three-set win to improve to 2-3 in singles play. DOUBLES - Central Arkansas struck first after Ishimura and freshman Paulina Engback took the third court 6-3 for their first win of 2020.
After Austin Peay took the second court 7-5, Xin and Nonoyama defeated Morris and freshman Jana Leder 7-5 to grab the early 1-0 lead.
"We're getting better,” UCA tennis coach Casey Wharton said. “A lot of what we practiced this week, I saw in the match so I'm very encouraged — especially in doubles. We made moves at the net, were smart with our serves and returns and our energy was positive on every court. "For singles, I thought we played hard and smart. We just have to keep playing and continue to get comfortable in match play, and I think we will.”
The Bears will enjoy some time off before facing the Red Wolves of Arkansas State on Feb. 8.
