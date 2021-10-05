Central Arkansas tennis continued its strides in front of a home crowd as the Bears asserted their dominance in doubles play.
In this seven-team tournament, UCA found its rhythm as it was led by junior Fuka Nonoyama.
Nonoyama went undefeated in singles play as she went 3-0 and followed that with a perfect 3-0 record alongside partner junior Chunxi Xin.
Those two were not the only group to have a bunch of success as sophomore Jaeun Lee and freshman Sumomo Hamanaga went undefeated as well with a 3-0 record.
In total, the Bears went 7-3 in doubles play for the Sunday/Monday tournament.
"The past few days have been very unpredictable, because of that, it required all the players and coaches to be flexible to all the matches in and I am excited we were able to do that,” coach Casey Wharton said. “We played matches Sunday/Monday, which is the first time I have ever done that. But it was encouraging that the coaches were able to do that, and they were excited to play. The team was ready to compete when we had everything together. In the sense of it being difficult and rising to the challenge, I was very encouraged for those reasons.
"There were a lot of positives this weekend, but assistant coach Qili Ma ran the entire tournament, and just did an amazing job. Keeping the tournament running, answering questions, and making sure the matches were going, I just thought she did a brilliant job. For me, that was the biggest thing to watch a former player become a great coach."
Up next, the Bears head to Southern Methodist University to take part in the SMU Fall Invite. That Invitational will start at a time to be decided Oct. 8-10 in Dallas, Texas.
