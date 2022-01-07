ATLANTA, Georgia — The ASUN Conference announced the preseason tennis rankings Friday as the Bears checked in tied for sixth for their inaugural season in the conference.
Central Arkansas tennis is ready to prove itself as the Bears were picked sixth in this new challenge, after returning all six starters and finishing third in the Southland last spring.
UCA is prepped for the new environment as it heads into the ASUN with high hopes.
The Bears are expected to take a small leap heading into this conference as their sixth-place position is highest amongst all new members to the ASUN.
After an 8-3 record in the SLC, it is understandable that UCA is expected to be amongst the highest-ranked newcomers.
"It's exciting to be part of a new conference, playing against new teams, it's also exciting to have preseason polls,” coach Casey Wharton said. “For us, it is hard to know because we haven't played much against these teams. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds, and where we really do fit. Are we higher than that or lower than that or are we where we should be, and that's the beauty of sports. We get to compete and find out and I am excited to find out."
As the poll stands, the league coaches placed the Bears tied with Lipscomb at 47 points.
North Florida is first with 99 points, earning nine first-place votes, and Bellarmine ranks last with only 12 points.
UCA opens its spring season Jan. 16 with Memphis and jumps headfirst into ASUN play with its sixth-place counterparts as it travels March 18 to Nashville to battle Lipscomb.
