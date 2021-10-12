DALLAS, Texas — Central Arkansas tennis faced some of the best in the country as it took on an array of Power 5 squads in the Southern Methodist University Red and Blue Challenge.
Against these top-tier talents, the Bears claimed various victories that will set them up for the ITA Central Regional.
Leading the charge in this were sophomore Maja Gledic and junior Mei Ishimura.
Gledic went 2-1 in the Dallas draw with wins against the University of the Incarnate Word and Texas Tech.
Ishimura went 3-0 with wins against UIW and Texas Junior College.
Gledic continued her success alongside partner Jaeun Lee on the doubles side, as they went 2-1.
These two claimed matches against Texas Tech and Texas-San Antonio.
