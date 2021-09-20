After a pair of rough outings on third down situations, the Central Arkansas Bears tightened things up on both sides of the ball, coming away with a 45-23 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Estes Stadium.
Two games in, it was no secret UCA struggled with third-down conversions, which led coach Nathan Brown said was a large factor in why the Bears sat 0-2 before playing the Golden Lions in front of a packed crowd.
Earlier in the week, Brown said his staff would work on implementing better strategies to combat that and the Beard did just that.
Against Arkansas State, UCA converted just 1 of 12 third downs, while allowing the Red Wolves to convert 7 of 15.
Against Missouri State, it was a similar story as UCA converted 3 of 11, while allowing MSU to convert 9 of 16.
Against UAPB, however, the Bears converted 12 of 17 third downs, while holding the Golden Lions to a 1 of 10 conversion rate.
Brown said those numbers were what ultimately won the game for UCA.
“To me, if you’re good in the red zone and good on third downs, you’re usually winning football games,” he said. “Coach [Matt] Kitchens did a great job. We kind of changed up our scheme in third-and-long situations, which hurt us last week against Missouri State and our defense responded.
“Offensively, we did a good job last week winning on first and second down. We just weren’t converting at a consistent rate. We put in a different package this week, gave some different looks in third-down situations and Breylin [Smith] and our receivers made great plays.
“I’m going to give credit to coach Collums and coach Kitchens in those situations. They really put an emphasis on those situations. That’s probably why we won the game. There were some big plays that happened, but that third-down conversion rate was pretty lopsided and that’s going to help you win big games.”
Smith and his receivers did make plays throughout the night as Smith broke a school record held by Brian Stallworth and Nathan Brown of 14 consecutive completions to start the game.
Smith completed his first 15 passes, which he had no idea he had broken a school record.
“I did not know that,” Smith said. “That’s sweet. It’s pretty exciting to hear that just because being a Conway guy, seeing both of those guys, really moreso coach Brown playing here. That’s awesome. Him being such an influential part in me staying home and coming here to play. That’s awesome.
“I couldn’t do that without my teammates. The offensive line played great. We had guys out wide that made plays. Obviously, Lujuan and Tyler made plays, but other guys, Christian Richmond, Tobias Enlow. You don’t complete 15 in a row throwing to average Joes. Those are pretty good players and I’m just so fortunate to have those players on my team.”
Smith finished the night throwing for 329 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions on 31 of 42 completions.
His first interception was one that could have easily been called back because a UAPB defender looked to have jumped offsides, which allowed Smith to throw a deep ball in a free play.
However, no play was made, which allowed the Golden Lions to take over in short territory.
That play happened early in the third quarter after the ending of the second quarter saw a 30-minute lightning delay, coupled with a 20-minute halftime sandwiched around nearly four minutes of second quarter play between.
Up until that questionable no call that led to the interception, there was little the Bears could do wrong.
UCA held a 31-9 lead after a 32-yard field goal by Hayden Ray, but UAPB started to take advantage of Bears miscues to climb back into the game, down a score at 31-23.
However, UCA put the game away in the fourth quarter on a pair of Darius Hale rushing touchdowns to pick up a 45-23 win.
