x

Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter drives on Little Rock's CJ White during action earlier this season.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears will face their second consecutive first-time opponent tonight when they take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Conference action.

The Bears and the Royals, in their first season in the ASUN, will tip-off at 6 p.m. (CT) from Curry Arena.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.