CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears will face their second consecutive first-time opponent tonight when they take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Conference action.
The Bears and the Royals, in their first season in the ASUN, will tip-off at 6 p.m. (CT) from Curry Arena.
The game will be the first of a tough two-game road trip for the Bears, who will also take on the Liberty Flames at 6 p.m. (CT). Queens is 12-5 overall and 2-2 in ASUN play. Liberty is also 12-5 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Queens, which is making the transition from NCAA Division II, is coming off a 76-67 home loss to Kennesaw State on Saturday at Curry Arena and is in the middle of a three-game home stand. UCA lost 86-62 at Austin Peay on Saturday in its fourth game in eight days.
The Royals, coached by first-year head coach Grant Leonard, are led by senior guard Kenny Dye (6-foot, 190 pounds), who averages 17.1 points per game. The four-year starter has made 30 three-pointers and shoots 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. As a team, Queens has connected on 160 three-pointers, ranking fifth in the ASUN. The Royals are also the No. 2 scoring team in the league, averaging 79.2 points per game, just behind Eastern Kentucky.
Queens is also the best rebounding team in the conference, outrebounding its opponents by 7.6 rebounds per game. The individual leader is junior forward Gavin Rains (6-7, 230) with 10.4 rebounds a game, including 51 offensive rebounds. Rains also shots a team-best 60.3 percent from the field.
The Royals beat Marshall, Bowling Green and East Tennessee State, among others, in non-conference play. The have split their four ASUN games, beating Austin Peay at home and Bellarmine on the road, and losing at Eastern Kentucky and at home to KSU.
Queens is 5-1 at home at Curry Arena this season.
The Bears (5-12, 0-4) will be under the direction of acting head coach Brock Widders for the third consecutive game after head coach Anthony Boone had heart surgery last Thursday.
The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3, 92.7 Jack FM and ESPN+.
