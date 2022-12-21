x
Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Football Bears will face another demanding schedule in 2023, taking on one perennial FBS bowl team and one FCS powerhouse among its 11 regular-season games.

The ASUN Conference announced its 2023 league schedule on Tuesday, a third-year partnership with the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), with a new twist. The ASUN-WAC partnership "will function in the manner of a single sport conference beginning January 1, 2023", according to the ASUN release. The 2023 schedule, based on existing commitments, will be limited to six conference games.

