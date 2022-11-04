The Central Arkansas Bears travel to Richmond, Ky., today to play Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
The Bears are coming off a 64-29 win over North Alabama last week to improve to 4-4 overall. The win was UCA’s second consecutive victory, the first time the Bears have won back-to-back games this season.
More importantly, the Bears are 3-0 in the ASUN standings with two conference games left.
The Colonels are 5-3 overall and 1-1 in league play. They have wins over Bowling Green, Charleston Southern, Southern Utah, North Alabama and Southeast Missouri State, who UCA lost to earlier this season.
The Colonels are led by Braedon Sloan, who has rushed for 434 yards and four touchdowns. Parker McKinney has 325 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
McKinney has passes for 2,498 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.
