The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play the very first Football Championship Series (FCS) game of the season next fall when they take on the Austin Peay Governors in the 2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
The week zero game will be played Aug. 29 as the only FCS game of the day and first of the 2020 season.
The kickoff time and television network, along with ticket information, will be announced at a later date.
UCA was scheduled to host Austin Peay on Sept. 19 in Conway, but agreed to move the game to the season-opening FCS Kickoff that will be featured on one of the ESPN networks following the Notre Dame-Navy game from Dublin, Ireland.
"We are excited to be selected to participate in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff,' UCA director of athletics Brad Teague said. "To be the only game on TV at that time will showcase our great university and athletics program. We are proud that the University of Central Arkansas will be represented in a national game. This is an opportunity that presents itself infrequently and we do not take that lightly. We want to make sure this game day is a special day for our Bear Nation.”
The Bears, who finished 9-4 and won a share of the 2019 Southland Conference championship last season, went on the road and beat the Governors 24-17 last September in Clarksville, Tennessee, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit with two late touchdown passes and a game-clinching interception.
"The Governors could not be more excited to participate in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff,” Austin Peay director of athletics Gerald Harrison said. "This game provides us another opportunity to display the Austin Peay spirit on the national stage. I know our student athletes and all of Stacheville will enjoy the southern hospitality provided by the great folks in the City of Montgomery. Many thanks to Johnny Williams, the selection committee, and ESPN for this gargantuan opportunity."
Central Arkansas, 9-3 in the regular season, advanced to the FCS Playoffs last season for the third time in the past four years and drawing a national seed (No. 8) for the second time.
The Bears lost to Illinois State 24-14 in the second round of the playoffs on "The Stripes" at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
Austin Peay (11-4) won the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Championship and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals.
The Governors opened their playoff run with a 42-6 home win over No. 16 Furman.
One week later, APSU posted a 42-28 win at No. 3 Sacramento State before losing 24-10 loss at No. 10 Montana State.
"This is a big deal for not only UCA football and athletics but the university as a whole,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. "To be asked to play in the week zero FCS kickoff game is a true honor and shows the respect that our football program has across the nation. We will be one of the only games that weekend and to be featured on ESPN is a big deal not only for our current players and coaches but also for future recruits and a way to spread our national brand.
"We are humbled and excited to be presented with this opportunity and plan to put our best foot forward to represent Bear Nation in a positive light nationally.”
"It is an honor to accept the invitation to play in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery and represent Austin Peay,” said Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth, a former assistant at UCA whose daughter plays on the UCA women's basketball team. "Our team is honored to be one of only two teams selected to play in week zero. We look forward to the opportunity to open the season on ESPN and showcase our program, our university and the city of Clarksville.”
The 2020 season will mark the fourth straight season the FCS Kickoff will be held in Montgomery.
In 2017, Jacksonville State defeated Chattanooga, 27-13.
In 2018, North Carolina A&T defeated Jacksonville State 20-17.
Last year, Youngstown State defeated Samford 45-22.
The FCS Kickoff is in its seventh year overall.
The event began in 2014 when Eastern Washington defeated Sam Houston State 56-35 at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.
In 2015, Montana knocked off defending FCS champion North Dakota State 38-35 at Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
In 2016, North Dakota State defeated Charleston Southern 24-17 at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.