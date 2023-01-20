FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play five ASUN Conference teams twice during the current regular season. North Alabama is the only one they will play back to back.
UCA and UNA will be meeting for the second time in four days when they play at 7:15 p.m. tonight at Flowers Hall.
The Lions (10-10, 2-5) won the opening matchup 78-73 on Wednesday night in Conway. The Bears (6-14, 1-6) made 13 three-pointers and had a season-low eight turnovers, but misfired on a few key free throws down the stretch. Sophomore guard Camren Hunter turned in the school’s fourth triple-double in history, with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and added four steals and made two three-pointers.
UNA had three players in double figures, led by Jacari Lane with 19 points.
The teams played twice last season in their first matchups at ASUN teams, but the games came more than a month apart. UCA swept both games a year ago, winning in overtime in Conway and pulling out a nine-point victory in Florence.
UCA has had 10 players that have missed at least one game this season due to injury or illness. The Bears were missing four players against UNA on Wednesday, including starting forward Ibbe Klintman, starting guard V.J. Reeves and key reserve forward Elias Cato.
The Bears are also without their head coach Anthony Boone, who is recovering from heart surgery. Brock Widders has filled in as the acting head coach for the past four games.
Hunter leads the Bears in scoring and is ranked second in the ASUN at 17.3 points per game. The sophomore from Bryant is also fourth in the league in assists (4.2 per game). Hunter is one of three Bears averaging double-figures in scoring, with senior Eddy Kayouloud at 13.0 and junior Collin Cooper at 10.2.
UNA also has three players averaging double figures, including Daniel Ortiz at 11.9 points per game, K.J. Johnson at 11.3 and Lane at 10.8. The Lions are 4-2 at home in Flowers Hall.
The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3 and ESPN+. Approximate start time is 7:15 following the UNA-Austin Peay women’s game.
