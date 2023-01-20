x

Central Arkansas' Collin Cooper goes to the basket against Little Rock last month. Cooper scored 15 points in the Bears' loss to North Alabama on Wednesday night in Conway. The Bears play the Lions again today in Florence, Ala.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play five ASUN Conference teams twice during the current regular season. North Alabama is the only one they will play back to back.

UCA and UNA will be meeting for the second time in four days when they play at 7:15 p.m. tonight at Flowers Hall.

