Central Arkansas defenders Cam Godfrey and Demetrias Charles make a tackle against Stephen F. Austin last Saturday.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The Central Arkansas Bears close out the regular season today when they host Jacksonville State for senior day at Estes Stadium.

The Bears still have a shot at postseason play after clinching a tie for the ASUN conference title last week by beating Stephen F. Austin. UCA is currently 5-5 overall and 3-1 in league play. UCA’s lone conference loss was to Eastern Kentucky, which is 2-2 in league play. Jacksonville State, which is undefeated in the ASUN, is not eligible for the conference title because it is transitioning to NCAA FBS play with only one year in the conference .

