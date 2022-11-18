The Central Arkansas Bears close out the regular season today when they host Jacksonville State for senior day at Estes Stadium.
The Bears still have a shot at postseason play after clinching a tie for the ASUN conference title last week by beating Stephen F. Austin. UCA is currently 5-5 overall and 3-1 in league play. UCA’s lone conference loss was to Eastern Kentucky, which is 2-2 in league play. Jacksonville State, which is undefeated in the ASUN, is not eligible for the conference title because it is transitioning to NCAA FBS play with only one year in the conference .
With a victory, UCA can clinch a tie with Jacksonville State in the standings and an outright championship in the inaugural ASUN football season.
“With Eastern Kentucky losing handily to Jacksonville State, that gave us, at the very least, a co-conference championship,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “That’s a big deal. It’s like I told the players. The first goal when you come into a season is to bring the ASUN title to the University of Central Arkansas. That’s what you guys have done. Now, we want to have it by ourselves. That’s our goal this week.
“There’s a lot to play for this week. The Jacksonville State team is coach by Rich Rodriquez, one of the great coaches of this era. He really made his name at West Virigina. He was head coach at Michigan and Arizona. Now, he is at Jacksonville State, taking them to the FBS level. He’s a really well known, offensive coach. He’s done a great job there.”
Jacksonville State is 8-2 on the season.
“They’ve passed every test that they’ve played but Tulsa and Southeastern Louisiana,” Brown said. “They are a very solid team. We’re lucky. We’re happy. We get them on the stripes. We get to finish the season at home, which is a plus for us. Also, playing for something bigger on your home turf the last week of the season is a really big deal.”
The Gamecocks have three players with more than 500 yards rushing, led by Anwar Lewis with 754, Matt LaRoche with 649 and Zion Webb with 515.
Webb is the team’s leading passer with 1,574 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also thrown eight interceptions.
UCA is led by quarterback Will McElvain, who has passed for 2,243 yards and 17 touchdowns against only eight interceptions this season. Darius Hale enters the game needing only 55 yards to break 1,000 for the second consecutive season. He has scored 10 rushing touchdowns.
Jarrod Barnes is leading the Bears in receiving with 35 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns.
Kickoff for the Jacksonville State game is set for 4 p.m. at Estes Stadium.
