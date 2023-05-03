One final regular season series for the No. 22 Central Arkansas softball team in 2023, facing off against Lipscomb today and Friday. First pitch against the Bisons is set for 6 p.m. on today and Friday’s doubleheader starts at 4 p.m. The Bears will take this series to honor those that are playing their final home games in Purple and Gray, honoring its graduating seniors prior to today’s game and celebrating Senior Day before game one on Friday.

The Bears (36-9, 19-2 ASUN) clinched their first regular season title in program history last weekend, sweeping Jacksonville State in three games to clinch the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Central Arkansas outscored the Gamecocks 17-7 over the three games, earning its first ranking in ESPN’s Top-25 Poll this week.

