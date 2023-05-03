One final regular season series for the No. 22 Central Arkansas softball team in 2023, facing off against Lipscomb today and Friday. First pitch against the Bisons is set for 6 p.m. on today and Friday’s doubleheader starts at 4 p.m. The Bears will take this series to honor those that are playing their final home games in Purple and Gray, honoring its graduating seniors prior to today’s game and celebrating Senior Day before game one on Friday.
The Bears (36-9, 19-2 ASUN) clinched their first regular season title in program history last weekend, sweeping Jacksonville State in three games to clinch the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Central Arkansas outscored the Gamecocks 17-7 over the three games, earning its first ranking in ESPN’s Top-25 Poll this week.
Six Bears are celebrating graduation, and six will be honored for Senior Day. On Thursday, Jordan Johnson, Jenna Wildeman, Kayla Beaver, Morgan Nelson and Mary Kate Brown will be receiving recognition for their academic achievements, including graduate assistant Jill Torres.
Then on Friday, before game one of the doubleheader, Beaver, Brown, Morgan Curley, Jaylee Engelkes, Johnson and Wildeman will be celebrated for their athletic endeavors, as the team thanks them and offers appreciation for the giving of their time and talents for the advancement of the program.
Together, this class has won 154 wins together, starting in 2019 with the freshman seasons of Johnson and Engelkes. These athletes have produced three-straight seasons of 36 wins, with a chance this weekend to set a single-season record for wins, if the Bears sweep the Bisons. The records and statistics, both as a team and individually, are innumerable, and represent some of the best players to grace the field for the Bears. The seniors that will finish their home careers this weekend are also responsible for the first national ranking in program history, peaking at 18 in the ExtraInnings poll.
Central Arkansas’ winning ways have come to the forefront of its streak to postseason, since playing No. 2 Oklahoma State back on March 15, the Bears have only lost two games, winning 21 of the 23 games since facing the Cowgirls. In that span, the Bears have outscored opponents 130-39, thrown eight shutouts and held opposing lineups to a .185 average. Eight players have hit home runs since facing Oklahoma State, led by Morgan Nelson’s seven bombs. Tremere Harris has hit .392 in that span, with team-highs in hits, runs scored, and stolen bases.
In the circle, Beaver and Johnson have combined for a 1.38 ERA since mid-March, striking out 128 batters while only walking 45. Conversely, Central Arkansas’ opponents have allowed a 5.31 ERA, striking out just 68 Bears while walking 103.
Lipscomb comes into the series with a 21-26 record, sitting 9-12 in conference. The Bisons are one of 11 teams in the ASUN that have not clinched a conference tournament spot but still have a chance to do so. But with nine wins and facing a team that has lost just two conference games all year, the chances are looking slim for the Bisons.
Graduation and Senior Day festivities will begin 15 minutes before the start of their respective games. Thursday’s first pitch is set for 6 p.m., with a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Friday. All three games will be on ESPN+, with live stats available for all contests.
