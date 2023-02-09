x

Central Arkansas' Eddy Kayouloud makes a move to the basket against Little Rock earlier this season. The Bears host Lipscomb tonight at the Farris Center.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play four of their final six ASUN Conference games at home at the Farris Center, beginning tonight when they host the Lipscomb Bisons.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court, following the UCA women’s game against Liberty (5:30 p.m.)

