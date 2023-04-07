x

Central Arkansas receiver Jarrod Barnes runs with the football during action last season. The Bears will host six home games at Estes Stadium this fall. The season opener is Sept. 2 at Oklahoma State.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears will be on "The Stripes" at least a half dozen times in 2023 as they will host six regular-season games at First Security Field at Estes Stadium among their 11-game schedule.

The Bears, co-champions of the ASUN Conference in 2022, will be a part of a new combined conference with the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) this season. The Bears will face ASUN members Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama and Austin Peay, along with WAC members Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Southern Utah.

