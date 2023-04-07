The University of Central Arkansas Bears will be on "The Stripes" at least a half dozen times in 2023 as they will host six regular-season games at First Security Field at Estes Stadium among their 11-game schedule.
The Bears, co-champions of the ASUN Conference in 2022, will be a part of a new combined conference with the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) this season. The Bears will face ASUN members Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama and Austin Peay, along with WAC members Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and Southern Utah.
"We are excited about another challenging schedule for our program in 2023,' said UCA head coach Nathan Brown. "I want to thank Dr. (Brad) Teague for always putting together a competitive schedule even with all the changes in conferences and teams moving in and out of our conference.
"We are looking forward to a full schedule in our newly developed conference. We are excited about the challenge of repeating as conference champions in 2023.'
The six home games for the Bears are against Texas College (Sept. 9), Abilene Christian (Sept. 23), Southeast Missouri (Oct. 7), Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 14), Tarleton State (Oct. 28) and Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 11).
The Bears' non-conference schedule is even more challenging with a trip to Big 12 Oklahoma State on Sept. 2 in Stillwater, Okla., and a return trip to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Sept. 16 in Fargo, N.D. SEMO was co-champion of the Ohio Valley Conference last season. Texas College replaces a scheduled game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff that was canceled due to scheduling issues with the Golden Lions.
"We get another great opportunity against a Power 5 program in Oklahoma State to begin the season,' said Brown. "Our players will love that challenge and look forward to the short trip to Stillwater. We also make a return trip to Fargo to play the standard of FCS football.
"We also get to host an 2022 playoff team and OVC champion SEMO. Our non-conference schedule is always one of the most difficult in FCS Division 1 football. We know that's the key to making the post season.'
UCA will host its Spring Game at 1:30 today at Estes Stadium, with free admission.
