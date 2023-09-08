The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play their first of six regular-season home games on “The Stripes” at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Saturday.
The Bears host the Texas College Steers at 6 p.m. in their home opener. Texas College is a replacement game after a scheduling issue with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which was supposed to be UCA’s Sept. 9 opponent.
The Bears (0-1) are coming off a solid performance at FBS Oklahoma State in their opener last Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. UCA lost 27-13 but was within 13-7 with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
“I left the game very proud,” said UCA head coach Nathan Brown. “As a head football coach, but also as an alum, I could hold my head really high. I wasn’t happy though. Bottom line is I felt like after that game that we belonged, that we had opportunities to win the game, and just let it slip away.
“So when you’re playing an opponent like an Oklahoma State, from a Power 5 conference, you’re playing against a program that has an ability to recruit a little bit longer, faster, stronger athletes. But this was one of the first Power 5 games _ and we’ve been in some close ones _ this was the one game that I thought we were as talented as they were on the field.
“Now that didn’t result in a win, and that’s frustrating. But there’s a minimal error that can be made when you are trying to beat an opponent like that. To have one touchdown called back is hard enough to overcome, much less two. Having one blocked field goal is hard enough to overcome, much less two.
“But one thing I do know is, this coach is super proud.”
The Bears, who have won 23 of their last 24 home openers at Estes Stadium, rolled up 391 yards of total offense against the Cowboys a week ago, including 268 passing yards from senior quarterback Will McElvain. Senior wide receiver Christian Richmond and junior running back Kylin James had five receptions each, while senior Jarrod Barnes had four for a team-high 94 yards.
The Bears had two touchdowns nullified by penalty, on consecutive plays, on their opening offensive possession of the game. North Alabama transfer ShunDerrick Powell topped the rushing chart with 71 yards on 12 carries.
Defensively, sophomore linebacker Jake Golday had a team-high nine tackles, followed by senior transfer cornerback Andrew Hayes and junior defensive end David Walker with eight each. Walker had 1.5 tackles for loss, including a sack, and also had a pass breakup.
The Steers, an NAIA team from Tyler, Texas, lost big to University of Texas-Permian Basin last week, while missing several players due to eligibility questions. The Steers play in the Sooner Athletic Conference, alongside teams such as Texas Wesleyan, Wayland Baptist, Oklahoma Panhandle State and Louisiana Christian.
The last NAIA school that UCA played was Texas Wesleyan in 2021, a game in which the Bears won 63-3 in Conway. UCA finished with 472 yards of total offense and held TWU to just 153. UCA quarterback Breylin Smith passed for 410 yards and five touchdowns, with wide receiver Tyler Hudson on the receiving end of five passes for 178 yards and a pair of scores.
The Bears’ depth could be on display Saturday, with 100+ players set to dress out.
Kickoff is 6 p.m., with tailgating on Bruce Street opening at noon.
