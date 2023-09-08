x

UCA’s Cameron Godfrey makes a tackle against Oklahoma State last Saturday in the season opener.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears will play their first of six regular-season home games on “The Stripes” at First Security Field at Estes Stadium on Saturday.

The Bears host the Texas College Steers at 6 p.m. in their home opener. Texas College is a replacement game after a scheduling issue with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which was supposed to be UCA’s Sept. 9 opponent.

