Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown has experienced first-hand what Lindenwood is going through as a first-year NCAA Division 1 FCS team.
Brown was the quarterback for the Bears when they made the transition from Division II to Division I during the 2006 football season.
“We made the transition when I was a redshirt sophomore here in 2006 to the D1 level,” Brown said during the weekly Bear Backers luncheon. “We were a playoff team in 2005, a really good one. I promise you from 2006-2008, my time playing here, you did not wan to play this transitional UCA football team. We had just as good players, good talent, and we were coached just as well. And we won most of those dang games. Lindenwood is no different. It’s going to be a good football team.
UCA hosts Lindenwood today at 4 p.m. at Estes Stadium. The Lions are provisional members of the Ohio Valley Conference. They are 2-2 on the season, starting the season 2-0 with wins over Houston Baptist and Kaiser University. They lost to Tennessee Martin and Southeast Missouri State.
A year ago, Lindenwood advanced to the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs where they lost to Grand Valley State 20-3, ending their season at 9-3.
“They’ve pumped a lot of money into their football program,” Brown said. “They’ve got the best facility in the Ohio Valley Conference. They are going to be a good football team.”
The Lions are led by quarterback Cade Brister, who has passed for 1,210 yards and seven touchdowns in four games. He’s completed 61.6 percent of his passes.
The Lions’ leading rusher is Andrew Martin, who has gained 232 yards on 47 carries. He’s scored three rushing touchdowns this season.
UCA is coming off it’s best game of the season — a 49-20 win over nationally-ranked Austin Peay. The Bears led 7-6 at halftime then scored 21 points in both the third and fourth quarters to get the win.
UCA quarterback Will McElvain completed 20 of 31 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Darius Hale rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Hale caught five passes for 48 yards. Christian Richmond caught five passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.
UCA’s Jarrod Barnes returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown.
“The goal last week was that we were an 0-0 football team going into ASUN conference play,” Brown said. “The goal at the end of the week was to be a 1-0 team. That was the message we had all week. I thought the players did a great job preparing. We made some adjustments as a coaching staff on how we practiced. We probably had four three most physical days of practice during the season. I think it helped us.
“It obviously worked out for us. That was a big deal.”
Brown has bragged on his defensive unit all season.
“I think our defense has played winning football for four out of the five games,” he said. “You throw out the Ole Miss game. They are pretty darn good. Every D1 (FCS) game we’ve played, the defense basically kept us in the game.”
The Bears are sitting at 2-3 on the season and 1-0 in ASUN play.
“There are probably 3-6 teams at the FCS level sitting around 2-3 or the .500 yard in the stands or with their overall record that will be playoff teams,” Brown said. “Why not us? I keep telling my team that. They either keep going or they crumble. The great teams get better off wins, not just losses. It’s definitely a challenge.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
