Central Arkansas' Camren Hunter is second in the ASUN in scoring with an average of 17.6 points per game.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The University of Central Arkansas Bears and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles have played twice since UCA joined the ASUN Conference last year. Both games went to overtime and both times the Eagles came out on top.

The third meeting, and second this season, is set for 6 p.m. tonight at FGCU’s Alico Arena.

