Previously having to postpone because of COVID-19 issues within the UCA baseball program, the Bears beat Arkansas State, 5-3, on the UCA campus Tuesday.
What was essentially a pitcher’s duel over the first six innings, the Bears (11-20, 6-14 Southland Conference) pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the victory over their intra-state rivals.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh and having just retired Arkansas State (10-20, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) in order in the top half of the inning, UCA slapped two hits and took advantage of two Red Wolf errors to score the deciding three runs.
Bears junior Taylor Daniell singled through the right side of the infield on a 2-0 count to lead off the inning. He advanced to second and then third on a passed ball and a throwing error by ASU freshman catcher Parker Rowland.
Sophomore Kolby Johnson walked after working the count full, while senior Beau Orlando grounded out to first, which allowed Daniell to score and Johnson to advance to third.
Freshman Drew Sturgeon was hit by a pitch and then stole second.
Then, junior RJ Pearson got the game-winning hit as he singled up the middle, scoring both Johnson and Sturgeon for the Bears’ final two runs.
A pair of flyouts ended UCA’s threat after Pearson advanced on a steal and another Rowland throwing error.
Leading up to the productive seventh, the Bears jumped on the board first in the bottom of the second with Pearson singling on an 0-2 count through the right side of the infield to score Sturgeon.
Pearson was stranded along with senior Nathaniel Sagdahl in the inning.
The Red Wolves evened up the game and took the lead in the subsequent half inning as they pushed across two runs on three hits and an error.
Junior Liam Hicks hit a ground-rule double down the left field line on a full count to lead off the inning, followed by a single to center field by junior Ben Klutts to advance Hicks to third.
Senior Tyler Duncan knocked Hicks in with a single through the right side of the infield, tying the game at one.
Klutts was then caught stealing, leading to the first out of the inning, followed by a junior Jaylon Deshazier reaching on a fielder’s choice. Duncan was forced out at second.
Deshazier then scored as senior Sky-Lar Culver reached and advanced to second on an error by Sturgeon in center field.
Junior Blake McCutchen struck out swinging to end the inning, stranding Culver.
Both teams went scoreless over the next two innings until ASU scored its third and final run in the top of the sixth as Hicks singled to left center to bring home senior Drew Tipton, who reached on a throwing error by UCA sophomore pitcher Andrew Shoultz.
The Bears answered the Red Wolves run in the bottom half of the sixth as Pearson reached on an error by ASU shortstop McCutchen.
Junior Connor Emmet singled home Pearson to bring the score to 3-2 in the Red Wolves favor before UCA’s three-run seventh.
ASU freshman Josh Albat took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits, one walk and one hit batter in a 0.1 inning.
Shoultz took the win for UCA as he tossed 2.0 innings, giving up one run on one hit, walked one and struck out two batters.
Freshman Tyler Cleveland got a two-inning save, allowing just one hit, but struck out four.
The Bears return to the diamond at Bear Stadium with a four-game series against Stephen F. Austin starting Saturday.
