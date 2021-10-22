The Central Arkansas Bears are off to a rough 2-4 start, but this week features a matchup that UCA a strong history with.
Through nine games between the Bears and Lamar Cardinals (2-4,0-2 AQ7), UCA holds an 8-1 record, with the lone loss coming in 2018 at “The Stripes.”
This year’s matchup, however, will take place in Beaumont, Texas, where the Bears are 5-0 in the series.
“We've had a lot of trips down there, so we’re very familiar with that trip,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We'll leave on Friday morning and bus down there and stay in the city sort of make for a simple Saturday for us, but looking forward to getting back on the field obviously after a rough tough loss last Saturday to Eastern Kentucky.”
Brown said his team responded well after blowing a 35-13 lead in the third quarter, which ended up being a 38-35 losing final score at night’s end.
In preparation for the Cardinals, who run more of a triple-option type of offense, Brown said his defense has been getting ready all week.
“Defensively, it's gonna be a little bit of a different week for us,” he said. “Lamar has a lot of Air Force background in their offense, so they’ve got some triple option tendencies not only from under center but also from the gun. We've spent a lot of time working on that. We know that if you don't spend a lot of time on that you're not going you're not going to be prepared for it, so we've been doing a good job of that on defense.”
What the Bears face from Lamar offensively is similar to what they faced last week against Eastern Kentucky, Brown said.
“Lamar possesses a lot of the same front and defensive scheme that we just played in Eastern Kentucky, which we had some success against,” he said. “A lot of stuff is going to carry over from last week, which is a positive thing to continue to get better and push forward but it's an important week for us.”
Brown said that because his Bears are taking on a triple option team, UCA will have to take advantage of potentially limited opportunities.
“When we're playing a team that runs a triple option, we know that if they do well then we're gonna have limited possession, they hold the ball I mean, you're running the football, run the football and then play action,” he said. “Now, I'm not gonna say what more is to that extent, I think they're around 35 to 40% of the true under center triple option the rest of their offense is more of a spread-option look. It’s normal stuff, but when they get in it, you've got to be prepared for it, so offensively, we have no we have to take advantage of our possessions.”
Looking at Lamar’s roster, Brown said there is a lot of youth.
“Knowing that it's a long road trip and a team that has played up and down throughout the year, but has beaten a team like Northern Colorado from the front of Big Sky on the road. You can see that they’ve got capability, especially in that game was a defensive battle game.
“They're very young. Lamar is a very young team. If you look at their 2-deep, it's full of freshman, redshirt freshmen, sophomores, not many seniors. So you can tell with this coaching staff they're trying to get their guys in there.
“They may take some lumps in games, but you can see improvement in the way that they played against Abilene Christian three or four weeks ago 56-0 loss and then go on the road to Sam Houston and played them relatively tough.
“Defensively, they held their own pretty well against Lamar’s offense but again, played them very tough and then Sam ran away with it in the end and then coming back and playing the same Abilene Christian team having to lead him into the fourth quarter, I believe, and then ended up losing by touchdown.”
The Bears get a chance to redeem last week’s loss and get back on track this Saturday with a trip to Beaumont.
The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on 91.3 FM as well as 94.1 FM and ESPN+.
