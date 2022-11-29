x

Central Arkansas’ Johannes Kirsipuu drives to the basket during the Bears’ win over Idaho State on Sunday at the Farris Center.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas Bears will face their second consecutive first-time opponent tonight when they take on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers at Gentile Arena.

The Bears (4-3), who just beat first-time foe Idaho State 81-77 on Sunday afternoon, will face a LUC team that is returning home for the first time in six games. The Ramblers (2-4) lost 61-55 at Harvard on Friday, their fifth consecutive road or neutral site game.

