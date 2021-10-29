When new ASUN Conference members Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State meet Saturday in Jacksonville, Alabama, it will be the first meeting between the two schools.
Both UCA and Jacksonville State are perennial FCS top 25 institutions that are seeing mixed results this season.
For UCA, it was a top 15 school to begin the season, but back-to-back losses against Arkansas State and Missouri State pinned the Bears toward the back of the FCS top 25.
That was erased two weeks later after beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and falling to No. 1 Sam Houston.
The Bears went 2-1 in October thus far with wins over Abilene Chrisitan and Lamar, but blew a 35-13 lead to Eastern Kentucky sandwiched between those two wins.
Conversely, Jacksonville State was ranked in the top 15 as well to begin the season but have also seen an up and down year.
The Gamecocks were blanked by Alabama-Birmingham before upsetting Florida State and then beat fellow ASUN football newcomer North Alabama by a field goal.
It’s been tough sledding for JSU lately though, falling to UT-Martin by a field goal on Sept. 25 and then going 1-2 in October with losses to Kennesaw State and Sam Houston with a win over Stephen F. Austin sandwiched between those two losses.
“This is a great opportunity to gauge our program against one of the great programs at the FCS level,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “I told our players this week that no matter what the circumstances are, we’ve got two 3-4 football teams, this is a gauge game. You get to compete against perennially one of the best programs in FCS and a team that is consistently in the FCS playoffs. So we’re excited about it. Both teams probably feel like they still have relative life when it’s all said and done if you win out.
“It’s a big game for both teams. Obviously for us, coming off a long road trip win again, it gives us a little momentum this week, as opposed to maybe what Jacksonville State is going through. A tough, long road trip loss. Like I told our players, Jacksonville State can go two ways with it. They can either rise up with it and compete and fight or sometimes losses like that can be demoralizing.
“But knowing the coaching staff and what they have done, and the respect I have for coach [John] Grass, I would assume it will probably be the first. They’ll rise up and be ready to go. and it will be a good football game.”
Ironically, two members of Grass’ staff have ties with UCA.
Special teams coordinator Maxwell Thurmond was Brown’s first defensive coordinator when Brown took control of the program, while linebackers coach Greg Stewart was the defensive coordinator when Steve Campbell was the head man at UCA, while Brown served as the offensive coordinator.
The two programs know a bit about each other regarding that fact, but the game features two teams trending in different directions after last week’s results.
The Bears rushed all over Lamar, gaining 350 yards on the ground with freshman Darius Hale rushing for a career-high 253 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Fellow freshman Kylin James rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, while also throwing a 42-yard touchdown pass in the 49-38 win over the Cardinals in Beaumont, Texas.
For the Gamecocks, they were easily taken out by Sam Houston last week in Huntsville, Texas.
SHSU and JSU were tied at 7 after the first quarter, but it was all Bearkats after that, scoring 35 unanswered and paving the way to a 42-7 victory.
But, the challenge is there for UCA.
“I don’t think anybody, if you look at a schedule and say I want to play a 3-4 football team, I don’t think you’d put Central Arkansas or Jacksonville State on that list,” Brown said. “In my opinion, two of the best teams in the nation, Top 25 teams, that the ball just hasn’t bounced our way. The other one is Weber State. Those three programs, I don’t think you would want any part of those three. And this is a competition on Saturday between two of them, and it will be fun. Our players are looking forward to it and we’re excited about the challenge.”
The Bears and Gamecocks kick off their inaugural meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Alabama.
The game will be broadcast on 91.3 FM, as well as 94.1 FM and ESPN+.
