Holding tight to a Southland Conference seed to get into the tournament, the Central Arkansas Bears hold a favorable schedule over the remaining two games.
The Bears sit at 9-9 in conference play, tied with McNeese and Northwestern State for sixth in the conference and a half-game behind Lamar for fifth.
The struggle, however, is that should UCA lose the final two games, it is in danger of missing out on the tournament because McNeese Northwestern and UCA are tied for the final spots that will get into the conference tournament with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the prowl for a tournament spot, sitting one game behind those three teams.
But, that favorable Bears schedule comes against the 4-14 Southeastern Louisiana Lions and Northwestern State.
UCA travels Wednesday to Hammond, Louisiana, to take on those Lions in a pivotal matchup.
Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Bears have not played a winning stretch of basketball, falling 82-67 to Sam Houston State on Feb. 15 in Huntsville, Texas, losing 83-68 to Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, beating Nicholls State 84-65 Feb. 22 in the Farris Center and losing 75-70 to Abilene Christian in Abilene, Texas, last Saturday.
Losing those three road games falls in line with UCA’s road record this season, winning just two road contests, while dropping 14.
In the game against ACU, the Bears trailed by as many as 21 in the second half before climbing back within three.
However, the comeback couldn’t be completed as UCA eventually fell to the Wildcats.
But, the good news for the Bears is the Lions have lost eight of its last nine and broke an eight-game losing streak against Northwestern State.
The bad news is, that game against Northwestern State was a home game in Hammond.
UCA got the better of the Lions on Jan. 29 at the Farris Center in an 88-68 win where four Bears reached double figures and junior center Hayden Koval recorded an 18-point, 14 rebound double-double.
Junior center Rylan Bergersen led UCA in scoring with 20 points, while junior forward Jared Chatham added 14 off the bench and junior guard DeAndre Jones scored 10.
After a slow-shooting first half, the Bears rebounded to put up a 54.8 shooting percentage from the field, hitting 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and knocking down 84.6% from the free-throw line.
UCA also crashed the glass, outrebounding the Lions 44-31.
SLU junior forward Papa Diop led the Lions in scoring with 13 points off the bench, followed by 12 points from senior guard Von Julien.
It’s sophomore forward Ty Brewer, however, that leads the team in points per game with 15.1, while also leading the team in rebounds per game with 7.8 rebounds per game.
Julien is the team-leader in both assists and steals with 138 and 39, respectively.
Freshman guard/forward Nick Caldwell leads the team in blocks with 11.
The Bears are led by Bergersen’s 15.6 points per game and Koval’s 7.7 rebounds per game and 91 blocks.
Jones leads the team in assists with 120, while sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud and Chatham share the team-lead in steals with 26.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. in Hammond, Louisiana.
