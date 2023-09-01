It’s time for UCA football.
The Bears open the season tonight against the Power 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.
The Cowboys finished the 2022 season 7-6, losing to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. The Bears were 5-6, winning a share of the ASUN Conference title but missing the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs.
“We’ve been working hard all off season, getting ready for the 2023 season,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “We’re ready to tee it up. It’s an honor to be able to tee it up against a Power 5 football team.
“It gives you a chance to get our brand out on a national basis. Any chance you get to get that Bear logo in front of more faces and fans, we’re definitely going to take full advantage of that. We’re excited about that.”
The Bears return lots of key players from last year’s conference championship team, including quarterback Will McElvain, who passed for 2,592 yards and 18 touchdowns, and running back Darius Hale, who rushed for 954 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Also returning is leading receiver Jarrod Barnes, who caught 40 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns. He was also electrifying in the return game. He averaged 15.1 yards per return on 17 chances. He also scored two touchdowns.
“We’re excited like everyone else is,” Brown said. “When you’re 0-0, there’s a lot of anticipation. There’s a little bit of unknown. There’s a little bit of anxiety. I tell people ll the time that I’m cautiously optimistic right now.”
Brown said the Bears have a chance for a special season.
“I like our team,” he said. “I think we’ve go the pedigree and the makeup to put a special program on the field. That’s to be determined. A lot of football is how you gel. Can you put your egos aside? It’s the ultimate team game.
“We feel like we’ve got a roster and a team that can go and compete. Our goal is obviously to get through the initial surge. That’s what you’ve got to do with these first games, with these FBS games. We’ve got to get through the initial shock and awe. Get the jitters out. Get the mistakes out and see what happens if we turn this into a four-quarter game. I’ve been a part of FBS wins. When you get it to the fourth quarter, anything can happen.”
The Bears and Cowboys have played once before. Oklahoma State won 32-8 in 2015. That year, UCA finished 7-4.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
