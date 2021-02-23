COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The University of Central Arkansas softball team wrapped up the Texas A&M Invitational on Monday.
Jenna Wildeman led UCA with a 2 for 4 performance at the plate. The Bears fell to 3-5, while the Aggies improved to 3-2 overall, after the Texas A&M 2-0 victory.
Kaylyn Shepherd reached base when she was hit by a pitch with two outs in the first.
After Cylla Hill drew a walk, Kristen Whitehouse singled to the pitcher and loaded the bases for the Bears.
UCA was unable to capitalize and get a run on the board.
Emily Sampson recorded a one-out single in the top of the second. After a Megan Crownover ground out, Wildeman singled to left field and gave UCA runners on first and third with two outs.
Like the first inning, the Bears were unable to get a run across the plate.
The Aggies reached base safely due to an error to lead off the bottom of the second.
Bre Warren followed with a double to left center and gave Texas A&M runners on second and third with no outs.
Ashlynn Walls grounded out to shortstop and scored the runner from third.
After the Aggies recorded a two-out single, Emily Sampson threw the runner out trying to steal second to end the inning.
Texas A&M added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth off of an RBI double to center field by Shaylee Ackerman.
Kayla Beaver pitched a complete game for UCA and struck out five batters. She gave up two runs, but only one was earned.
Beaver fell to 1-2 on the season in the circle. Offensively, Wildeman led the team with two hits. Hill, Sampson, and Whitehouse each had one hit.
Kayla Poynter picked up the win for the Aggies and improved to 1-0 on the year.
She struck out seven batters in six innings of work.
Kelsey Broadus picked up the save with one strikeout in her lone inning of work. Kelbi Fortenberry and Warren each had two hits for Texas A&M.
The Bears make a return trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a doubleheader with No. 5 LSU. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 23.
"We played hard,” UCA coach David Kuhn said. “We had plenty of opportunities to score, but we weren't able to capitalize. It's hard to win games when you leave nine runners on base. We'll need to regroup and refocus for our doubleheader tomorrow."
