The Central Arkansas men's soccer team announces a 15-game slate for the 2023 season, putting together a tough schedule for the back-to-back ASUN Championship finalist Bears.

Entering his third season at the helm, head coach Frank Kohlenstein has created a rigorous set of games for his squad, with the aim of putting the Bears through a gauntlet during the nonconference portion of the schedule before taking on the ASUN. Kohlenstein is 17-11-6 through two complete seasons leading the Bears.

