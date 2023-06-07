The Central Arkansas men's soccer team announces a 15-game slate for the 2023 season, putting together a tough schedule for the back-to-back ASUN Championship finalist Bears.
Entering his third season at the helm, head coach Frank Kohlenstein has created a rigorous set of games for his squad, with the aim of putting the Bears through a gauntlet during the nonconference portion of the schedule before taking on the ASUN. Kohlenstein is 17-11-6 through two complete seasons leading the Bears.
"Our 2023 schedule is full of really good teams. Our staff and team really enjoys playing the best teams possible. We start our planning our schedule knowing we need to be playing excellent teams in our nonconference matches to be ready for our very competitive ASUN portion of our season," Kohlenstein said. "We are also lucky that our administration allows our team to have some great experiences to travel to some great teams in wonderful spots around the Division I college soccer landscape. This tough schedule is what we look to do, playing meaningful matches against the best programs we can. This will help our squad to make giant steps forward in order for us to reach our potential by the end of a very competitive season and ending with our program standing among the very elite of collegiate soccer.
The Bears have six teams that made the NCAA Tournament on tap for this upcoming season, including three top-16 seeds. Central Arkansas will face four of them in the first six games of the season, with matches against SMU, FIU, Memphis and Denver making up a bulk of the opening month of the season.
First things first, the fall opens with three exhibition matches starting on August 12. Playing Omaha, Midwestern State and Tulsa, the Bears play the first two tune-ups at home before hitting the road for the final one at Tulsa.
The regular season officially kicks off on August 24 against SIUE, also marking the first home match of the year. It marks the sixth time in seven seasons that the Bears have opened their schedule at home, going 3-2 in home season openers during that stretch. Central Arkansas then travels for matches against SMU and FIU, returning home to face Memphis for a third-straight match against NCAA Tournament teams from 2022.
After two more road games, the Bears are back at home on September 16 to open ASUN play against Bellarmine. In two seasons in the league, Central Arkansas has faced the Knights in both conference tournaments, defeating Bellarmine both times. The match against the Knights marks the first of eight conference games, with four coming at home and four on the road.
Central Arkansas is also at home for conference games against Queens (Sept. 23), Stetson (Oct. 14) and North Florida (Oct. 28). The match against the Ospreys is the final home game of the regular season. The Bears are 10-3-2 in ASUN games since joining the conference for the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.