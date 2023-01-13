x

Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter reaches for the ball during the Bears' win over the Queens Royals on Thursday in Charlotte, N.C..

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A three-point barrage paired with a defensive stop in the final seconds carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a hard-fought and satisfying 92-91 victory over the Queens Royals on Thursday night in their first meeting at Curry Arena.

The Bears earned their first ASUN Conference win of the season by knocking down a season-high 15 three-pointers and getting a career-high 33 points from sophomore guard Camren Hunter. Hunter and company then held the Royals scoreless over the final 20 seconds, with UCA’s lone senior Eddy Kayouloud pulling down Queens’ missed shot at the buzzer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.