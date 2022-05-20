Senior R.J. Pearson hit a shot to the wall in left center to bring home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth Thursday as the University of Central Arkansas Bears walked off with a big 3-2 victory over Eastern Kentucky at Bear Stadium.
The bases-loaded hit, Pearson’s only one of the game, pushed the Bears into a first-place tie with the Colonels in the ASUN West Division. Both teams are now 18-10 with two games remaining in the regular season. The top three teams from the division advance to next week’s ASUN Tournament in Fort Myers, Fla.
UCA sophomore ace Tyler Cleveland pitched a strong 7 1/3 innings, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits and 1 run. Sophomore Trent Gregson did the rest, striking out four and allowing 1 hit and 1 run over the final 1 2/3 innings.
The Colonels tied the game in the top of the ninth on a crazy two-base sacrifice fly. UCA Drew Sturgeon chased down a long fly ball in center field and EKU shortstop scored from second base. The play at home was reviewed before it stood, with the game now tied at 2-2.
In the bottom of the inning, third baseman A.J. Mendolia led off with a walk, his 45th of the season, and Trey Harris pinch ran for him. The Colonels brought in their closer Will Brian, who promptly walked Drew Sturgeon. UCA catcher Noah Argenta bunted back to Brian, who bobbled the ball twice, with all runners safe to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Pearson hit the game winner on a 1-0 count.
EKU took an early 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI double by Will King. UCA answered that with a two-run home run from senior left fielder Conner Emmet in the third. Emmet is now tied with Hunter Hicks for the UCA home run lead with 11.
From there, it was five scoreless innings until the ninth. Cleveland retired 15 consecutive batters before issuing a walk and getting a fielder’s choice to start the eighth and leaving for Gregson, who then struck out the next two to end the threat. Cleveland and Gregson combined for a three-hitter with just one walk and 14 strikeouts.
Kolby Johnson and Emmet had two hits apiece in the Nos. 1-2 holes for the Bears, who made the most of just seven hits off seven different EKU pitchers.
Game 2 of the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday, with Senior Day activities beginning at 5:45 p.m.
