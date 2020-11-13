“It’s hard for a team to beat the same team twice.”
Central Arkansas coach Nathan Brown hopes that statement rings true Saturday on senior day as his Bears host Eastern Kentucky at Estes Stadium.
This game concludes UCA and EKU’s home-and-home which began with a 31-28 Bears loss Oct. 24.
For much of that game, UCA trailed until scoring three times in the fourth quarter to take a 28-24 lead with 1:21 left in the game.
From there, it was the defense’s job to keep that lead as backup quarterback Dakota Allen filled in for the injured Parker McKinney, hoping to lead a game-winning drive.
After stopping Allen just shy of the first down marker on third down, it looked as though the Bears were sitting in a good spot to get out of Kentucky with a win, but UCA was called for a personal foul penalty, giving EKU a free first down.
Once again with their backs against the wall as time dwindled, the Colonels converted a 4th-and-1 and set up 36 yards away from the end zone.
One play later, Bears defensive lineman Jeremiah Gray was called for roughing the passer, giving EKU another free 15 yards and first down.
On the next play, Allen connected with Matt Wilcox on a 21-yard wheel route to score the game-winning touchdown with six seconds on the clock.
Thinking back on how that game ended, Brown said he wished he would have used his final timeout.
“I think I dropped the ball on that last play,” he said. “If you look back at that final play, we had roughed the passer the play before. There was a little delay in the game. They were talking about it. I had on the tip of my tongue to take a timeout right there, but I didn’t. I don’t know why I didn’t. I wanted to regroup. I knew they were going to be 15 yards closer.
“I knew it was going to be easier to stand in the pocket and get the ball in the end zone. I knew they were going to have one, maybe two plays with the amount of time on the clock. In hindsight, I should have taken the timeout. I told my players that I dropped the ball on that one. Now, on defense, we have to execute and we didn’t do that.”
Brown gave credit to Allen and the EKU offense for getting the job done on the final drive.
“We’ve been in that position a number of times and people around our program know that,” he said. “We’ve been known for our fourth-quarter comebacks and make plays late and our defense comes up big to win football games. It got reversed in that game. It was a humbling moment for our program and a humbling moment for our players because we’ve been on the other end of that so many times over the last couple of years. It was a great learning experience.
“I know our team was on the butt-end of the result of this one. But with the sheer emotions of football, we’re jumping up and down with a minute-10 left excited and then six seconds left, we’re deflated. That’s what makes the sport of football, especially college football so intriguing. We could have taken it one or two ways, and I think our guys responded well with Missouri Western.”
His Bears did respond with a 52-10 win over Division II MWSU on Oct. 31, and they were dominant on both sides of the ball.
But now, they turn their attention back to EKU, which will once again line Allen up at center as McKinney is still out.
Knowing Allen will be playing quarterback does allow UCA to be more prepared for him when he entered the game three weeks ago.
“We’ve got really a game and a half of Dakota Allen to prepare for in the way they call plays for him and the way our defense reacts to him,” Brown said. “McKinney was the starter for a reason and was a good football player and could really drive the football well. I thought he’s got unbelievable presence in the pocket. The inexperience you see at times in Dakota Allen, but as you get more snaps, the better you will be. We’ll prepare for the run game a little differently because it is a little different.
“Sometimes when you are pushed into a backup quarterback, especially when they contrast in style a little bit, you have to get your wits about you on defense with what they want to do with that kid. I think that hurt us. I don’t think we responded quickly enough on defense in game one against them in that scenario, but I think we’ll be better in that scenario moving forward.”
As for playing the Colonels a second time, Brown said the Bears are excited to take them on.
“We’re looking forward to game two against Eastern Kentucky,” he said. “We’ve talked to our players constantly with the opportunity at hand and one that you don’t get very often in football. It’s an opportunity to play an opponent twice and one that you’ve lost to. To get an opportunity to avenge the tough loss in the last six seconds is something that is exciting for our program and our guys. We’re excited we get to welcome Eastern Kentucky on The Stripes.”
The game is being broadcast on 94.1 FM as well as ESPN3.
Kick off is at 3:05 p.m.
