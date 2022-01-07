The Central Arkansas men’s basketball Bears will wait one more day to open the ASUN Conference home opener.
UCA athletics announced Thursday that not only would the women’s basketball half of Saturday’s doubleheader against Lipscomb would be postponed indefinitely due to COVID protocols within the Lipscomb women’s program, but the men’s half was moved to Sunday afternoon because of expected inclement weather along I-40.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based Lipscomb Bisons (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) head to the Farris Center as both teams are coming off ASUN Conference opening wins.
The Bisons came away with an 84-74 win at home over North Alabama, while UCA (4-10, 1-0 ASUN) took a road win against Eastern Kentucky, 79-72.
In Lipscomb’s win, the Bison shot a blistering 61 percent from the field, while holding the Lions to 30 percent shooting in the first half, en route to a 41-31 first-half lead.
The second half was a more even contest as both teams scored 43 points, however, the first half damage was done.
Lipscomb junior center Ahsan Asadullah led all scorers with 30 points, followed by a 16-point outing by junior guard Greg Jones and a 13-point game by sophomore KJ Johnson.
Freshman guard Will Pruitt grabbed 16 rebounds with all but two coming on the defensive glass.
In the Bears’ win over Eastern Kentucky, four UCA players reached double figures, while junior guard/forward Darious Hall finished with a double-double, leading all scorers with 21 points and all rebounders with 16 boards.
Sophomore guard Collin Cooper finished with 18 points, while freshman guard Camren Hunter and graduate forward Jared Chatham each finished with 16 points.
Turnovers were a problem for the Bears as they lost control of the ball 18 times in the contest, which led to 21 Colonels points off turnovers.
Now, with the focus on each other and an extra day to prepare, the ASUN preseason No. 3 (coaches)/5 (media) Bisons take on the No. 11 (media)/12 (coaches) polls on Scottie Pippen Court inside the Farris Center.
According to ucasports.com, this will be the second meeting between the two schools, with UCA losing 70-66 in a March 15, 1990, contest in Kansas City, Missouri.
Heading into Sunday’s contest, the Bisons are led in scoring by Valparaiso transfer freshman Jacob Ognacevic’s 17.7 points per game, closely followed by Asadullah’s 17.4 ppg.
Asadullah has been Lipscomb’s primary glass cleaner, hauling in an average of 8.3 rebounds per game, while Ognacevic is leading the team in blocks with 10.
Johnson leads the team in assists with 51, while Pruitt leads the team in steals with 13.
Hall enters Sunday’s game as the Bears’ leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 rebounds per game.
Hunter leads the team in steals with 22, as well as assists with 38, while Chatham leads the team in blocks with 11.
Sunday’s contest will tip off on Scottie Pippen Court inside the Farris Center at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, as well as 91.3 FM.
