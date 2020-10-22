PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia – The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team won its first tournament since the Little Rock Golf Classic in 2018.
The Bears won the Callaway Gardens Invite with a team total of 860 (+8).
Elin Kumlin and Tania Nunez led UCA with a three-day total of 212 (-1) and tied for fourth.
It was a historic tournament for the Bears behind an all-around team effort.
The combined effort of Kumlin, Nunez, Pear Rittawee, Pim-Orn Thitisup and Camila Moreno produced the lowest round in UCA history with a team score of 860, eclipsing the previous by 12 strokes.
The records do not stop there, with Kumlin's low round of 68 Wednesday and Nunez's low round of 68 on Monday, they tied for the fifth-best score in program history.
With a combined-tournament score of 212, Kumlin and Nunez tied the fifth-lowest tournament mark in UCA history.
As a team, UCA led the field with 45 birdies and tied for most eagles with two.
Kumlin moved up four spots on the leaderboard into a tie for fourth place after her final-round score of 68 (-3).
She collected two birdies and an eagle during the final round. She finished the tournament leading the field with two eagles.
Kumlin tied for fourth with a three-day mark of 212 (-1).
With four birdies on the final day, Nunez finished with a 71 (E).
She led the Bears with 11 birdies for the tournament, and she finished with a three-day total of 212 (-1) and tied for fourth.
Rittawee rocketed up 15 spots in the standings on the final day after she posted a 69 (-2).
She collected four birdies on the final day and finished the tournament with 10 birdies.
Her combined effort of 219 (+6) and tied for 12th.
Thitisup picked up three birdies in the final round and notched a score of 72 (+1).
She tallied eight birdies across the three days.
With a three-round tally of 220 (+7), she moved up one spot on the leaderboard into 16th place.
Moreno birdied two holes on the final day and collected a round of 74 (+3), and produced six birdies for the tournament.
She posted a three-day total of 226 (+13) and moved up one spot on the final day into a tie for 37th.
UCA will return to action Nov. 9 for the Mercer Invitational in Macon, Georgia.
"I'm happy for my team and proud of their patience out on the course this week,” coach Natasha Vincent said. “Winning was the reward but seeing them put it together regardless of the win was really fun to watch. They all have more in the tank. The future is bright."
