The Central Arkansas women's soccer team took on a familiar foe in the Trojans from Little Rock on Sunday.
The match was the second time this season the two faced off in the I-40 Showdown.
The teams faced nearly a month ago in Conway, where the Bears walked away with a 1-0 win.
The Bears came into Sunday's contest on a two-match winning streak, having scored five goals combined in those matches.
The Bears controlled possession early on before Zoe Van de Cloot whipped in a cross from the right side which was met by a head of sophomore Emma Hawkins in the 25th minute.
As the half wrapped up, the Bears continued to put the ball on frame, but could not put the ball in the back of the net.
As the second half began, the Bears continued to work the Trojan's goalkeeper, putting multiple shots on frame until senior Lauren Hargus fired a looping ball toward the goal.
The Little Rock goalkeeper couldn't control it and it hit the post and went in from 26 yards out in the 54th minute.
The Bears held their two goal advantage for the rest of the match to see out the win in fine fashion, keeping their fourth clean sheet of the season.
The Bears travel Oct. 11 to Lafayette, Louisiana to take on the Ragin' Cajuns, set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Volleyball
The UCA volleyball squad returned to action with a different approach as they fell in Springfield, Missouri, 3-1.
The Sugar Bears offered up a chance for some of the younger players to get some action as senior's Amanda Beaton, Emily Doss, Bailey Waddington, Amari Mitchell and junior Ravin Rhodes did not suit up for the Bears on Saturday.
Instead, it was a completely different UCA team that took the court and tried to tussle with another youthful squad in Missouri State.
Most of the regular starters took a seat as the Sugar Bears introduced a different lineup that offered its potential.
Junior Lexi Miller had an expanded role in this match as she was all over the court with 17 kills.
Sophomore Anna Williams saw her first in-game action and showcased her ability to help the team by leading them with 39 assists.
Freshman Lexie Gregory got her chance to play a little more and gave the team 20 digs in return.
The Sugar Bears get their first chance to play at home this season as they will face off against Stephen F. Austin for the second time this season.
The LadyJacks will head to Conway at 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Farris Center.
Cross Country
Max Nores and Casey Gore led the Central Arkansas men's and women's cross country teams at the OSU Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday.
The men finished 10th, while the women placed ninth.
Both the men's 8K course and the women's 6K course feature some of the nation's top courses in terms of difficulty.
The course features multiple rolling hills, including a difficult up-hill portion leading into the final 1K.
Both the men and women posted good times, including several career-best times, despite the course difficulty.
Nores recorded a mark of 25:21.2 and placed 28th.
On the women's side, Gore led the way with an effort of 23:17.4 and placed 40th.
The Bears return to the course on Oct. 17 for the Little Rock Open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.