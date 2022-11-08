x

The Central Arkansas Bears celebrate after beating Bellarmine in the semifinals of the ASUN men's soccer tournament Monday night in Conway.

 Braeden Botts/UCA Sports Information

Goalkeeper Zach Schawl played the role of the hero Monday night in the Bears' ASUN Semifinal match against Bellarmine, coming up with clutch save after clutch save as the Central Arkansas men's soccer team advanced to its second-straight ASUN championship match after downing Bellarmine on penalty kids.

The Bears moved to 6-4-6 on the year, officially earning a draw in the record book, but officially moving on in style after cruising to a 3-0 tally on Penalties after 110 minutes of action.

