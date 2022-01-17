Those in attendance and watching/listening to Saturday’s Central Arkansas men’s basketball game against North Alabama could make arguments that North Alabama’s mistakes lost it the game, or UCA deserved its win because of its tenacity.
Whichever side one stands on, fans were treated to a thriller ahead of Tuesday’s ASUN Conference home conference game against Jacksonville State.
With the Bears trailing 39-29 at halftime, the script for both teams flipped as the Lions were outscored 47-37 in the second half.
But, it was the ending that deserves an in-depth look.
Through much of the second half’s start, UCA found itself trailing until the 11:20 mark, where it tied the game at 47.
However, it wasn’t until four minutes later the Bears seized the lead in the contest.
Once again, though, the scoreboard teetered into the Lions’ favor.
With 50 seconds left, UCA trailed 75-68 with hope for the Bears seemingly lost for a third-consecutive win on Scottie Pippen Court.
Instead, listeners and viewers were treated to a UCA comeback that started on a layup by freshman guard Camren Hunter that cut the deficit down to five.
Then, the wheels started coming off for North Alabama.
Hunter picked freshman Lions guard Daniel Ortiz’s pocket, which led to a Darious Hall dunk, bringing the Farris Center crowd to their feet in a raucous manner.
Then, a trap on the sideline in front of the Bears bench forced a steal by UCA sophomore guard/forward Jaxson Baker, which led to a Hunter dunk to bring the Bears within one with 18 seconds left.
A costly foul by an aggressive Hunter put the Lions back on the line, which North Alabama freshman guard Detalian Brown missed the front half, meaning UCA would have another shot to tie or go for the win.
Tie it did as Hall scored on a layup, evening the score at 76 with 15.5 seconds left.
The Lions fumbled the ball away, which gave the Bears a final shot at winning the game with 6.7 seconds left in the game.
But, sophomore guard Collin Cooper’s 3-point attempt was blocked, which meant the game was headed to overtime.
In the overtime period, UCA took a one-point lead to begin as Cooper split a pair of free throws.
Then, North Alabama built a five-point lead once again with 1:12 left.
It was rally time once again as the Bears’ top three scorers in the game were all on the bench because they had fouled out.
That meant it was the Collin Cooper show to end the game.
Cooper knocked down both free throw attempts after he was fouled and then buried a 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left, pulling UCA within one.
Empty possessions by both teams was then met with another Lions lead with 19.4 seconds to go.
Taking a three-point lead, North Alabama was sitting high, but then a drive and kick out to sophomore guard Masai Olowokere brought a tie once again as Olowokere drilled a 3 in front of the UCA bench.
A costly foul on the Bears brought the Lions to the line with 1.7 seconds left and a chance at the win.
Isaac Chatman missed the back half of his free throw attempts, meaning the win was in play for the Bears as they trailed 88-87 with 1.7 left.
Baker inbounded the ball, which found Olowokere, who got it to Cooper, who hoisted a prayer just past midcourt.
His shot fell wide of the mark, but a whistle blew as contact was made on the shot, sending Cooper to the line for three free shots and a chance at the win.
Cooper knocked the first with ease, tying the game at 88 in front of a rambunctious crowd.
The crowd erupted louder as Cooper buried the second for the win.
On his third attempt, Cooper chucked the ball at the goal because it didn’t matter at that point, giving the hard-fought win to the Bears.
UCA moves to 3-1 in conference play and will take on red-hot Jacksonville State, who has won its last five contests.
JSU had a pair of canceled/postponed games during the win streak, but have had convincing wins in all but one of those five games.
Through conference play, the Gamecocks are 3-0 with wins over North Alabama, Lipscomb and Estern Kentucky.
The win over the Lions was by 10, the Lipscomb win by five and EKU win by 11.
The two teams will meet Tuesday for the first time since 2018 when the two programs met in the Farris Center in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational on March 19.
JSU won 80-59.
In the ASUN preseason polls, the Gamecocks were voted to finish third in the coaches poll, while the media voted them to finish fifth in conference play.
Tuesday’s game will be played with a 7 p.m. tip as the game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as well as 91.3 FM.
