FLORENCE, Ala. – Central Arkansas softball split games two and three against North Alabama on Saturday, taking the series against the Lions. After a slow offensive day in game two, the Bears rebounded in game three to take a 6-4 final score to cap the weekend.

The split moved Central Arkansas to 20-8 on the year and 5-1 in conference play, reaching 20 wins before April for the first time since 2016. Morgan Nelson knocked her eighth home run of the season in game three, a screamer that stayed true down the left field line, and the Bears had more walks than strikeouts in both games on Saturday.

