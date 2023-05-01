x

UCA pitcher Trent Gregson got a win in relief during the Bears' victory over Bellarmine in the third game of a three-game sweep on Sunday.

 Jonathan Mailhes/UCA Sports Information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A five-run seventh inning carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a 8-5 victory on Sunday and a sweep of the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN action at Knights Field.

UCA (19-24, 10-11) turned a 3-3 tie into an 8-3 lead in the seventh, all with two outs.Center fielder Drew Sturgeon started it with a single up the middle and two stolen bases. Bellarmine starter Nolan Pender walked A.J. Mendolia and was replaced after 123 pitches by Devin Ecklar. 

