LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A five-run seventh inning carried the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a 8-5 victory on Sunday and a sweep of the Bellarmine Knights in ASUN action at Knights Field.
UCA (19-24, 10-11) turned a 3-3 tie into an 8-3 lead in the seventh, all with two outs.Center fielder Drew Sturgeon started it with a single up the middle and two stolen bases. Bellarmine starter Nolan Pender walked A.J. Mendolia and was replaced after 123 pitches by Devin Ecklar.
UCA right fielder Kolby Johnson was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Designated hitter Connor Flagg singled through the right side to score two, and catcher Noah Argenta followed with an RBI single to bring in Johnson. Freshman left fielder Kade Seldomridge closed out the inning with a two-run double to the gap in left center, making it an 8-3 UCA lead.
The Bears, who stole six bases on the day, struck early with two runs in the first against Pender. Sturgeon and King started the game with consecutive singles and a sacrifice bunt by Mendolia moved both runners. Johnson's sacrifice fly scored Sturgeon and Flagg singled to right to score Mason for an early 2-0 lead.
UCA added another in the second on a Seldomridge single, two stolen bases and an RBI base hit by Tanner Leonard. Bellarmine (11-33, 6-15) tied it with runs in the second and another in the fifth.
The Bears finished with 13 hits, giving them 37 for the weekend series. Flagg, a junior designated hitter from Greenbrier, Ark., was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI. Seldomridge, a freshman from Rogers, Ark., was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, while Sturgeon was 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored.
Junior Trent Gregson picked up the win in relief, tossing 2.1 innings of relief. Senior Dillan Janak pitched the final two innings to seal it.
UCA returns home to Bear Stadium next weekend, hosting Austin Peay in a three-game ASUN series. Game times, due to graduation ceremonies at the Farris Center, are noon on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
