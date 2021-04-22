EL DORADO – The Central Arkansas women's golf team played its last round of the 2020-21 season Wednesday for the final round of the Southland Championship.
Camila Moreno and Elin Kumlin each placed inside the top-5 overall as the Bears ended the tournament in second place.
All five of the UCA golfers finished inside the top-20.
Moreno led the Bears with a third-place finish. She finished the day with three birdies and a round of 79 (+7). Her three-day total was 228 (+12).
Over the three days, she tied for the tournament lead with 10 birdies.
Kumlin posted a final-round tally of 79 (+7) with a birdie on the par-5 14th. She tied for fourth with a three-day mark of 231 (+15).
She finished the tournament with 10 birdies, which was tied for the most in the tournament.
Tania Nunez collected a birdie on the par-4 15th and posted a score of 79 (+7) for the final round. She moved up six spots in the standings on the final day into a tie for 10th with a tournament total of 239 (+23).
Karley Whittington produced a three-round score of 242 (+26) and tied for 14th.
She tallied three birdies for the final round and picked up seven birdies for the tournament. She shot an 85 (+13) for the final day.
Pim-Orn Thitisup posted a final-round score of 92 (+20). She placed 20th with her three-day tally of 249 (+33). She tallied four birdies for the championship.
Hanna Alberto and Jennifer Herbst of Sam Houston were co-champions as they tied for first at 224 (+8).
The Bearkats won the tournament with a 917 (+53), while the Bears finished second with a 936 (+72) and the Huskies of Houston Baptist came in third with a 963 (+99).
The Mystic Creek Golf Club is a 6,007-yard, par-72 course. The Bears will return to action in the fall of 2021.
"I'm proud of the way we competed on a difficult course,” coach Natasha Vincent said of her Bears. “Of course, we expected a better result. We knew the course would expose the things we need to work on and hopefully we continue to move in the right direction during the summer. We are a very young team and the potential for growth is high. We had some exceptional moments this tournament."
